Colombia’s President Petro Commits to Diesel Subsidies, Allows Gasoline Prices to Float Amidst Economic Milestones

In a year-end address that outlined the path for Colombia’s economic future, President Gustavo Petro declared that his government will uphold diesel subsidies, ensuring that the trucking and public transportation sectors remain unaffected by fluctuating fuel costs. However, in a move aligned with global trends, local gasoline prices will be allowed to float in sync with international rates.

Curbing Inflation and Cutting Interest Rates

The Petro administration has demonstrated success in curtailing inflation, a feat that led to the central bank’s first interest rate decrease since 2020 on December 19. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the South American nation, reflecting its resilient economy amidst global financial turbulence.

Transitioning to Cleaner Energy

Beyond managing fuel prices, President Petro underscored a commitment to a greener future. He hinted at an impending transition to cleaner energy sources, a vital step in the face of escalating climate change concerns. However, the specifics of this plan remain to be unveiled.

Alterations in Electricity Price Calculation

In an effort to combat speculation and prevent extraordinary profits by a handful of companies at the expense of the public, the government plans to propose legislation to reform the methodology for calculating electricity prices. This move signifies the administration’s resolve to protect the interests of Colombians.

Supporting Vulnerable Populations

Under Petro’s leadership, the administration has undertaken a series of actions aimed at assisting the most vulnerable. This includes the approval of a health-care reform by the lower house of Congress, which seeks to limit private sector involvement, and a 12% increase in the minimum wage, a significant step towards uplifting Colombia’s economically disadvantaged.

