en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Colombia’s President Petro Commits to Diesel Subsidies, Allows Gasoline Prices to Float Amidst Economic Milestones

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Colombia’s President Petro Commits to Diesel Subsidies, Allows Gasoline Prices to Float Amidst Economic Milestones

In a year-end address that outlined the path for Colombia’s economic future, President Gustavo Petro declared that his government will uphold diesel subsidies, ensuring that the trucking and public transportation sectors remain unaffected by fluctuating fuel costs. However, in a move aligned with global trends, local gasoline prices will be allowed to float in sync with international rates.

Curbing Inflation and Cutting Interest Rates

The Petro administration has demonstrated success in curtailing inflation, a feat that led to the central bank’s first interest rate decrease since 2020 on December 19. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the South American nation, reflecting its resilient economy amidst global financial turbulence.

(Read Also: Colombian Lottery Draws: Excitement and Anticipation Peak as Results are Revealed)

Transitioning to Cleaner Energy

Beyond managing fuel prices, President Petro underscored a commitment to a greener future. He hinted at an impending transition to cleaner energy sources, a vital step in the face of escalating climate change concerns. However, the specifics of this plan remain to be unveiled.

(Read Also: Colombian National Police Bolsters Security in Cauca Region Amid Escalating Violence)

Alterations in Electricity Price Calculation

In an effort to combat speculation and prevent extraordinary profits by a handful of companies at the expense of the public, the government plans to propose legislation to reform the methodology for calculating electricity prices. This move signifies the administration’s resolve to protect the interests of Colombians.

Supporting Vulnerable Populations

Under Petro’s leadership, the administration has undertaken a series of actions aimed at assisting the most vulnerable. This includes the approval of a health-care reform by the lower house of Congress, which seeks to limit private sector involvement, and a 12% increase in the minimum wage, a significant step towards uplifting Colombia’s economically disadvantaged.

Read More

0
Business Colombia Economy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Supermarket Property Transactions Hit Record High in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors Display Contrasting Behaviors in Indian Equity Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Labour Department Notice to TCS & Other Top Indian News Stories

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cyclone Gabrielle Aftermath: Victims Struggle to Access Insurance Payout

By Mazhar Abbas

Zomato's Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: A Tale of Colossal Orders and ...
@Business · 4 mins
Zomato's Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: A Tale of Colossal Orders and ...
heart comment 0
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd’s Remarkable Transformation: A Dive into Drones and Footwear

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's Remarkable Transformation: A Dive into Drones and Footwear
African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade

By Nimrah Khatoon

African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade
The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India

By Rafia Tasleem

The Power Surge of 2023: A Stern Reality Check for Renewable Energy in India
China’s Manufacturing Contraction: Signals from the Factory Floor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Manufacturing Contraction: Signals from the Factory Floor
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 NFL Game
39 seconds
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 NFL Game
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
2 mins
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
3 mins
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
4 mins
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
4 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
4 mins
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
5 mins
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
6 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
4 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app