Colombia

Peaceful Protest Against Bullfighting at Cali Fair Sparks Dialogue on Animal Rights

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:48 am EST
In a bold stand for animal welfare, animal rights activists in Cali, Colombia, staged a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday, December 27, rallying against the bullfights planned to be held during the esteemed 2023 Cali Fair. The Cali Fair, a regional cornerstone known for its vibrant cultural and festive activities, has increasingly drawn criticism due to the inclusion of bullfighting, an activity now viewed by many as a contentious affront to animal rights.

Peaceful Protest Echoes Global Animal Rights Movement

Organized by a collective of animal rights groups, the protest aimed to shine a spotlight on the cruelty inherent in bullfighting and advocate for the safeguarding of animal rights. The protesters, creating a human cordon outside the Cañaveralejo bullring, sought to sway public opinion and influence policymakers to rethink practices traditionally steeped in culture but tinged with animal cruelty.

The demonstration symbolizes a growing global wave of consciousness, calling for a more compassionate approach to animal treatment and challenging the ethical justifiability of exploiting animals for entertainment, as seen in bullfights.

Councilman Terry Hurtado Spearheads the Protest

At the protest’s forefront was Councilman Terry Hurtado, who championed animal rights protection and called for legislative action. He highlighted the declining trend of bullfighting in Cali, marked by a reduction in bulls killed during the season. Councilman Hurtado critiqued the administration’s indirect support of the practice and advocated for measures to shield minors from the psychological violence of witnessing bullfights, referencing international recommendations from the UN Commission on the Rights of the Child.

The peaceful demonstration was not without friction. Protesters faced moments of tension with bullfight attendees, underscoring the deeply rooted divide between tradition and evolving societal attitudes towards animal welfare.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

