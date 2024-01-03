Non-Fungible Payments Preferred in Risk Reduction: Study

A groundbreaking study conducted by a group of researchers has shed light on the payment preferences of rural workers in Colombia. In an effort to explore measures that could mitigate their risk exposure, the study employed a lab-in-the-field experiment involving 214 rural workers. The workers were given a choice between receiving cash or a voucher as compensation for carrying out a real effort task.

Experiment Design

The experiment was uniquely structured to offer insights into the perceived value of non-fungible payment methods. The voucher option, while seen as less flexible than cash, provided a safety net against a negative shock that could slash the participant’s payment by two-thirds. This risk reduction was a key element in the experiment, influencing the participants’ decision-making process.

Participants were given four decisions to make, with the voucher values varying in each scenario. The value of these vouchers ranged from 88% to 123% of the standardized cash payment. The experiment was designed to assess the uptake rates of the voucher option as its value increased.

Key Findings

The study unveiled a significant increase in the uptake rates of the vouchers as their value rose. Starting from a modest 32%, the uptake surged to 56% as the value of the voucher increased. This uptake rate was notably higher than a similar sample of undergraduate students from the same region, providing a fascinating contrast.

The study also introduced different variations to the experiment, such as presenting the voucher values in ascending and descending order. Interestingly, when the vouchers were presented in descending order of value, uptake rates were higher, especially for lower-value vouchers. This trend suggests a possible endowment effect of the voucher’s risk reduction feature, a finding that warrants further investigation.

Implications and Future Directions

The results of this study underscore the appeal of non-fungible payments in scenarios where they can serve as a shield against risk. This has far-reaching implications for economic behavior and policy-making in rural settings where market connections are relatively weak. The findings could pave the way for the introduction of innovative payment methods tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by rural workers.

The study, which was peer-reviewed and published in PLoS ONE, was funded by MinCiencias and the World Bank. All data and code used in the study have been made available on the Open Science Framework platform. The researchers have declared no competing interests.