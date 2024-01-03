en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Non-Fungible Payments Preferred in Risk Reduction: Study

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Non-Fungible Payments Preferred in Risk Reduction: Study

A groundbreaking study conducted by a group of researchers has shed light on the payment preferences of rural workers in Colombia. In an effort to explore measures that could mitigate their risk exposure, the study employed a lab-in-the-field experiment involving 214 rural workers. The workers were given a choice between receiving cash or a voucher as compensation for carrying out a real effort task.

Experiment Design

The experiment was uniquely structured to offer insights into the perceived value of non-fungible payment methods. The voucher option, while seen as less flexible than cash, provided a safety net against a negative shock that could slash the participant’s payment by two-thirds. This risk reduction was a key element in the experiment, influencing the participants’ decision-making process.

Participants were given four decisions to make, with the voucher values varying in each scenario. The value of these vouchers ranged from 88% to 123% of the standardized cash payment. The experiment was designed to assess the uptake rates of the voucher option as its value increased.

Key Findings

The study unveiled a significant increase in the uptake rates of the vouchers as their value rose. Starting from a modest 32%, the uptake surged to 56% as the value of the voucher increased. This uptake rate was notably higher than a similar sample of undergraduate students from the same region, providing a fascinating contrast.

The study also introduced different variations to the experiment, such as presenting the voucher values in ascending and descending order. Interestingly, when the vouchers were presented in descending order of value, uptake rates were higher, especially for lower-value vouchers. This trend suggests a possible endowment effect of the voucher’s risk reduction feature, a finding that warrants further investigation.

Implications and Future Directions

The results of this study underscore the appeal of non-fungible payments in scenarios where they can serve as a shield against risk. This has far-reaching implications for economic behavior and policy-making in rural settings where market connections are relatively weak. The findings could pave the way for the introduction of innovative payment methods tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by rural workers.

The study, which was peer-reviewed and published in PLoS ONE, was funded by MinCiencias and the World Bank. All data and code used in the study have been made available on the Open Science Framework platform. The researchers have declared no competing interests.

0
Business Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Banker to Baker: Zulkiflee Mawan's Recipe for Success

By BNN Correspondents

Conservative Boycotts Reshape Corporate Strategies in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sweet Lady Jane Closes: Rising Business Costs in California End an Era

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Productio ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Productio ...
heart comment 0
Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects
QuickLogic’s Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

QuickLogic's Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500

By Bijay Laxmi

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500
Star Entertainment Group’s Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Pascal Siakam's Shooting Performance: A Testament to Self-Belief and Hard Work
14 seconds
Pascal Siakam's Shooting Performance: A Testament to Self-Belief and Hard Work
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 seconds
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviation Safety
1 min
Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviation Safety
Political Polarization and Social Unrest: The Fashion Industry's 2024 Challenge
1 min
Political Polarization and Social Unrest: The Fashion Industry's 2024 Challenge
Colorado's Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case
2 mins
Colorado's Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates
2 mins
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
2 mins
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
3 mins
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 seconds
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app