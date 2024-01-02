en English
Business

NG Energy International’s Natural Gas Reserves Soar in Colombia

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
NG Energy International's Natural Gas Reserves Soar in Colombia

In a breakthrough development, NG Energy International has reported a significant surge in its natural gas reserves in Colombia, soaring from 48.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in the year 2022 to an impressive 217.9 Bcf. The upswing in reserves is largely attributable to the successful drilling of the Aruchara-3 well in the Maria Conchita field, situated in the province of La Guajira.

NG Energy’s Expanding Footprint

This growth doesn’t stand alone. It is mirrored by NG Energy International’s broader expansion strategy, highlighted by a pivotal agreement to develop a pipeline from the Sinu-9 block in the Lower Magdalena Basin. This strategic move signifies the company’s commitment to bolstering its market position and ramping up its operations within Colombia.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit record highs in December, setting the stage for the U.S. to potentially claim the title of the world’s largest LNG exporter in 2023. The U.S. saw a rise to 8.6 million metric tons exiting U.S. terminals in December, with annual exports escalating by 14.7% to 88.9 million metric tons. Europe remained the prime destination for U.S. LNG exports in December, accounting for 61% of the total, with Asia emerging as the second-largest export market.

Energy Market Prices and Trends

Natural gas flows to the seven major U.S. LNG export plants have witnessed an average increase of 14.9 billion cubic feet per day in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 billion cubic feet per day in December. In terms of trading, U.S. gas prices stood at $2.55 per million British thermal units at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, $9.81 per million British thermal units at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark in Europe, and $11.52 per million British thermal units at the Japan Korea Marker in Asia.

Business Colombia Energy
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

