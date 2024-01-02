en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Mississippi Family Expands to Eight Children with Adoption of Colombian Sisters

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Mississippi Family Expands to Eight Children with Adoption of Colombian Sisters

In Rankin County, Mississippi, Aprille and Trent Allen’s dreams of a small family have bloomed into an unexpected reality of a household brimming with love and diversity. Married for 18 years, the couple envisaged a family with maybe one or two children. However, life had other plans, and their family blossomed to include eight children, the latest additions being three sisters from Colombia – Eliana, Aurora, and Millie – adopted in 2021.

Embracing Adoption Amidst Personal Loss

The journey to this large and diverse family wasn’t without its trials. The Allens experienced the heartbreak of two miscarriages, a painful ordeal that led them to consider adoption. Through Lifeline Children Services, they came across a photograph of the Colombian sisters, and they felt an immediate bond. Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, the Allens felt a pull towards these girls and embarked on the adoption process.

Overcoming Challenges to Form a Blended Family

As with any blended family, the Allens faced challenges, not least of which were language barriers and cultural differences. However, with love and patience, they have managed to build strong familial bonds. The children are learning Spanish to communicate better with their new sisters, and the Colombian girls are gradually embracing American culture, even developing an interest in American football.

A Home Filled with Love and Memories

In the Allen’s backyard, a tree stands with markers symbolizing the children they miscarried. Today, this tree not only serves as a solemn reminder of their losses but also symbolizes the deliberate journey that led to their extended family. This Christmas, their home is brimming with joy and warmth as the Allens celebrate their first holiday season together as a large, blended family.

0
Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NG Energy International's Natural Gas Reserves Soar in Colombia

By Ebenezer Mensah

Colombian Senator's Brother Pleads Guilty to U.S. Narcotics Charges

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Councilman Assassinated on New Year's Eve: A Wave of Violence Against Public Officials

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Pedro Reynolds-Cuellar: A Crusader for Culturally Informed Technology

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Senator's Brother Pleads Guilty to US Narcotics Charges ...
@Colombia · 2 hours
Colombian Senator's Brother Pleads Guilty to US Narcotics Charges ...
heart comment 0
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC

By Salman Khan

Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation
Controversial New Year’s Celebration at Cucuta Model Prison Highlights Larger Issues

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Controversial New Year's Celebration at Cucuta Model Prison Highlights Larger Issues
The Brothers Sun: A New Chapter in Asian Representation

By BNN Correspondents

The Brothers Sun: A New Chapter in Asian Representation
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
53 seconds
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
1 min
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
1 min
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
1 min
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
1 min
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
1 min
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
1 min
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
2 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
2 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
46 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app