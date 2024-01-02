Mississippi Family Expands to Eight Children with Adoption of Colombian Sisters

In Rankin County, Mississippi, Aprille and Trent Allen’s dreams of a small family have bloomed into an unexpected reality of a household brimming with love and diversity. Married for 18 years, the couple envisaged a family with maybe one or two children. However, life had other plans, and their family blossomed to include eight children, the latest additions being three sisters from Colombia – Eliana, Aurora, and Millie – adopted in 2021.

Embracing Adoption Amidst Personal Loss

The journey to this large and diverse family wasn’t without its trials. The Allens experienced the heartbreak of two miscarriages, a painful ordeal that led them to consider adoption. Through Lifeline Children Services, they came across a photograph of the Colombian sisters, and they felt an immediate bond. Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, the Allens felt a pull towards these girls and embarked on the adoption process.

Overcoming Challenges to Form a Blended Family

As with any blended family, the Allens faced challenges, not least of which were language barriers and cultural differences. However, with love and patience, they have managed to build strong familial bonds. The children are learning Spanish to communicate better with their new sisters, and the Colombian girls are gradually embracing American culture, even developing an interest in American football.

A Home Filled with Love and Memories

In the Allen’s backyard, a tree stands with markers symbolizing the children they miscarried. Today, this tree not only serves as a solemn reminder of their losses but also symbolizes the deliberate journey that led to their extended family. This Christmas, their home is brimming with joy and warmth as the Allens celebrate their first holiday season together as a large, blended family.