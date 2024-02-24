Mayor Galan Acknowledges Past Failures, Advocates Proactivity for Bogota Security

Mayor of Bogota, Carlos Fernando Galan, addressed the concerning security situation in the city during an interview with a local media. He acknowledged the failure of the previous administration in handling security, emphasizing the lack of coordination among different entities responsible for the issue. Despite recognizing past shortcomings, he emphasized the need to focus on proactive measures rather than dwelling on the past.

Regarding actions taken, Mayor Galan mentioned a 13% reduction in homicides compared to previous years and a decrease in personal theft. However, he stressed the importance of improving coordination between the police and private security firms for a more effective response to crimes.

Galán Addresses Causes of Bogota's Security Crisis and Solutions

Identifying the causes of Bogota's security crisis, Galan pointed to the strengthening of criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking and public frustration with the impunity of captured criminals. Regarding the acquisition of security cameras in the previous administration, he acknowledged the delivery of contracted cameras but deemed them insufficient. He announced a commitment to strengthen the technological component in the Development Plan.

In terms of responsibility for the security crackdown, the mayor highlighted the support of the national government, especially in sending additional police personnel to enhance criminal investigation and intelligence in the city.

Galan Rejects Militarization, Stresses Strengthening Police for Bogotá's Security

Addressing the potential militarization of Bogotá's streets, Galán clarified the existence of military patrols in certain areas but dismissed the idea of the army assuming police functions, emphasizing the need for a strengthened police force.

Regarding the relaxation of firearm carrying regulations, the mayor expressed willingness to discuss the matter but preferred combating the trafficking of weapons in the hands of criminals rather than promoting widespread armament among the general population.