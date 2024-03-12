Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón Takes Helm as Colombia's Attorney General

Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón, a lawyer from the Universidad de la Sabana and a specialist in Criminal Law and Criminology from the Universidad Libre de Colombia, has been appointed as the Attorney General of Colombia by the Supreme Court.

Throughout her professional life, she has served as an auxiliary magistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, where she investigated the scandal of "parapolitics" in the country. This scandal involved an alliance between the political sector and the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

Luz Adriana Camargo: Key Player in Guatemala's Anti-Corruption Success

She was also part of the group of lawyers who worked with the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, in the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala from October 1, 2013, to September 3, 2019. During her time there, she contributed to dismantling numerous corruption structures and securing convictions for over 50 congressmen. With 20 years of experience, Camargo served under four Attorney Generals of the Nation and three magistrates of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, as she herself recalled.

When Camargo addressed the Full Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, she assured that if appointed as a prosecutor, she would be independent. "I want to tell you that I am not representing anyone and I do not advocate for any flag other than that of the Judicial Branch, which I also commit to defending in its independence and sovereignty," stated the nominee to the Full Chamber.

Luz Adriana Camargo's 5-Point Plan for Victim-Centric Criminal Justice

She also pledged to tackle criminality through five different lines of action, prioritizing the interests of the victims. "The first is prioritization with a territorial focus. The second is criminal analysis with the support of technology. The third is strengthening the routes of assistance to victims. The fourth is an increase in the use of instruments and mechanisms of plea bargaining and improvement in the quality of prosecutors' participation in trials. And the fifth is a redesign of performance indicators conceived in a strategic manner," she clarified.