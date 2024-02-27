JEP Magistrate Questions Colombian Government's Commitment Amid Targeted Killings

The Section for Non-Recognition of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) issued a strong rebuke to the National Government regarding the killings of social leaders and former FARC combatants. These acts, carried out by armed groups negotiating with the government, were specifically highlighted by Magistrate Gustavo Salazar.

Judge Questions Government's Commitment to Peace Amid Targeted Killings

The judge criticized both the government and the Office of the High Commissioner, questioning if the current administration is willing to build a hypothetical total peace on the bodies of peace signatories working genuinely for peace and community development.

The illegal group EMC, led by 'Iván Mordisco,' was directly implicated by Magistrate Salazar. He emphasized that the widespread and persistent nature of these targeted killings, directed at civilian signatories, classifies them as international crimes against humanity, non-negotiable and non-amnestiable.

Judge Shifts Focus from Jurisdiction, Criticizes Governments for Broken Commitments

Salazar stressed that total peace should not become a carte blanche, shifting the examination from the jurisdiction to the past and present governments that failed to uphold their commitments to peace signatories.

Giovanni Álvarez, the Director of the JEP Prosecutor's Office, added that ex-guerrillas find themselves caught between 'Iván Mordisco's' group and another dissident faction, 'Iván Márquez's' Second Marquetalia.