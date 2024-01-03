en English
Colombia

International Solidarity: Bogotá Mural Stands in Support of Kurdish Resistance

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
In a powerful display of international solidarity, the Kurdistan Solidarity Committee in Bogotá, Colombia, has erected a mural extending support to the Kurdish people, who have been subjected to recent military onslaughts by Turkey in Northern and Eastern Syria. The mural stands as a beacon of unity, bearing the words ‘Colombia supports the resistance of the Kurdish people and their mountains. Jin Jiyan Azadî’ – a Kurdish phrase translating to ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’.

A Battle Unseen

These military aggressions, initiated on December 23, have specifically targeted civilian infrastructure. The list of targets includes energy and food supply facilities, health facilities, construction companies, a printing press, commercial enterprises, and security checkpoints. Despite the clear breach of international laws, there has been a conspicuous silence from global governments and institutions, with none publicly condemning Turkey’s actions.

Global Solidarity Amidst Silence

However, the Kurdish struggle has not been left unheard. It has elicited a wave of support from individuals and groups worldwide. The mural in Bogotá is a significant testament to this global solidarity. This act of support is part of a broader international initiative aimed at defending the Rojava Revolution, an autonomous region in Northern Syria, predominantly inhabited by Kurds, which has been a target of Turkish aggression.

More Than Just a Mural

The mural created by the Kurdistan Solidarity Committee in Bogotá is not just a physical manifestation of solidarity. It is a symbol of resistance, a clarion call for justice, and a beacon of hope for the Kurdish people. It encapsulates the spirit of their struggle – a struggle for basic human rights, for survival, and for freedom. The mural is a message to the world that while governments may remain silent, the voice of the people will not be suppressed. The phrase ‘Jin Jiyan Azadî’ is more than just a slogan; it is the essence of their resistance – ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’.

Colombia International Affairs Terrorism
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

