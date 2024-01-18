NRC Sounds Alarm as Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds in Colombia's Pacific Region

In the heart of Colombia's Pacific region, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has sounded a distress call over the deteriorating situation of thousands of civilians affected by increased displacement and violence in early 2024. Over 3,000 individuals have been displaced from their homes due to armed conflict, with an alarming 10,000 more confined within their homes, a chilling strategy employed by armed groups to assert control over territories.

Perilous Pacific Region and the Humanitarian Crisis

In the municipalities of Olaya Herrera and Samaniego in the Nariño department, a report of over 3,000 displacements within the first ten days of January has sent shockwaves internationally. Violence and conflict have also spilled over into the departments of Valle del Cauca and Choco, leading to mass displacements and confinements.

Call for Local Authorities to Act

Giovanni Rizzo, the NRC's country director in Colombia, has implored local authorities, including the newly appointed mayors and governors, to extend aid and fulfill their responsibilities toward the victims. The need for immediate action is pressing, given the escalating hostility and humanitarian crisis.

Emphasis on Humanitarian Aid Access and Peace

Rizzo underscores the importance of humanitarian aid access, essential services like education and health, and accountability for all parties involved in the conflict. He also highlights the urgency to secure peace by implementing agreements and respecting international humanitarian law. The situation in Colombia's Pacific region is an urgent testament to the need for swift intervention and lasting peace.