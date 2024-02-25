Guardian System Dispatched: Aerial Support Boosts Vichada Firefight

Soldiers from the National Army's Disaster Response Battalion No. 80, with the support of aerospace forces and firefighters from Vichada, are addressing a significant fire emergency in Marandua, Vichada.

Advertisment

The high temperatures and strong winds have resulted in the fire already affecting over seven thousand hectares of vegetation. According to the Armed Forces, "Efforts have not ceased, and at this moment, soldiers, relief organizations, local authorities, and aircraft are tirelessly working to control and extinguish the fire." The emergency system was activated from CATAM with C-130 Hercules and Caza 295.

Logistical Support Dispatched: Guardian System Aids Firefight in Vichada

Additional aircraft were dispatched for necessary logistical support, with Puerto Carreño serving as the operational base. "From there, we managed to load boxes that are part of the Guardian system, and the Caza 295 system successfully reached the affected area, conducting multiple box drops during both day and night conditions," explained General Víctor Alexander Celis.

Advertisment

The National Army reports that due to the high temperatures and strong winds, the fire has already impacted more than seven thousand hectares of vegetation.

Efforts continue unabated, with soldiers, relief organizations, local authorities, and aircraft employing manual tools at this hour to control and extinguish the fire.

Brigade Battles Fire, Soldier Rescuers Struggle in Marandua Crisis

Advertisment

The Ministry of Defense reported that the situation is particularly critical in the Marandua area, where the affected hectares continue to increase.

Local and national authorities urge the population to follow safety instructions and collaborate in prevention efforts. "We continue to unite efforts and work tirelessly to control and extinguish the fire as soon as possible," assured the Ministry of Defense.