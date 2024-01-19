Griselda Blanco's Heir Challenges Sofia Vergara, Netflix in Likeness Dispute

In a striking turn of events, Michael Blanco, son of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, has launched a legal offensive against renowned actress Sofia Vergara and streaming giant Netflix. The dispute revolves around the forthcoming miniseries 'Griselda,' in which Vergara dons the role of the infamous queen-pin.

Advertisment

Accusations of Unauthorized Exploitation

Michael Blanco alleges that the miniseries infringes upon his family's rights by unauthorized use of their image and likeness. He asserts that he conducted comprehensive interviews and disclosed intimate childhood narratives with a source who vowed to fabricate a production based on his personal experiences. However, according to him, Netflix took the said information and rolled out the series without rendering any remuneration or acknowledgment to him.

Seeking Legal Recourse

Advertisment

The Blanco heir is now seeking a court injunction in an attempt to halt the series' release. His main contention is that his family's rights have been breached due to the unauthorized use of their likenesses. He maintains that his recollections and material were utilized without consent.

A Long-Drawn Battle

Michael Blanco recounts how he pitched the concept to a producer who had expressed Netflix's interest back in 2016. But he was later notified that Netflix had decided against employing his original content. This move, he claims, has led to the wrongful exploitation of his family's history.

The series 'Griselda' is slated to air on January 25, with Sofia Vergara not just starring but also serving as the executive producer. The unfolding legal drama puts a question mark on the scheduled release, adding a layer of suspense in real life to the on-screen depiction of drug trade and power politics.