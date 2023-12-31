General Ospina: National Army Targets Criminal Organizations for Enhanced Security in 2023

In a bid to safeguard its national security and ensure the safety of its citizens, General Luis Mauricio Ospina Gutiérrez, the commander of the Army, informed that Colombia’s National Army has been engaged in substantial military operations. These operations, part of the Ayacucho Campaign Plan, have been targeting armed and criminal organizations across various regions of the country.

Operations with High Stakes

The military operations, despite their importance, have not been without cost. In the past year alone, 50 brave soldiers have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice, a testament to their courage and sense of duty, is a sobering reminder of the price paid to maintain peace and security.

A Blow to Criminal Organizations

In a significant breakthrough, the Colombian Navy recently discovered 930 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride in the Magdalena department. This find, worth an estimated 31 million dollars, has dealt a severe blow to the criminal organizations involved. This operation, a joint effort involving the Coast Guard Station of Barranquilla, the National Army, and the Colombian Air Force, prevented the distribution of 2.3 million doses of cocaine on the international illegal market.

Thwarting Attacks on Civilians

In a recent operation in the rural areas of the municipality of Valdivia, Antioquia, the National Army successfully intercepted an attempt by an organized armed group to launch an indiscriminate attack against civilians and Military Forces. Acting on information from their networks, the Army deployed troops, secured the road axis, and blocked the terrorists’ path, forcing them to flee. The operation is ongoing to locate the members of the armed group.

The sacrifice of these 50 soldiers, the success in dealing a blow to criminal organizations, and the prevention of indiscriminate attacks on civilians are significant outcomes of the National Army’s ongoing operations. These actions will ensure the protection of Colombia’s territory and the safety of its citizens, reinforcing the bravery and dedication of its military forces.

