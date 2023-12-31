en English
Colombia

General Ospina: National Army Targets Criminal Organizations for Enhanced Security in 2023

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:52 am EST
General Ospina: National Army Targets Criminal Organizations for Enhanced Security in 2023

In a bid to safeguard its national security and ensure the safety of its citizens, General Luis Mauricio Ospina Gutiérrez, the commander of the Army, informed that Colombia’s National Army has been engaged in substantial military operations. These operations, part of the Ayacucho Campaign Plan, have been targeting armed and criminal organizations across various regions of the country.

Operations with High Stakes

The military operations, despite their importance, have not been without cost. In the past year alone, 50 brave soldiers have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice, a testament to their courage and sense of duty, is a sobering reminder of the price paid to maintain peace and security.

(Read Also: Cali Mayor Suspended, Secretary Barred Amid Virtual Fair Corruption Probe)

A Blow to Criminal Organizations

In a significant breakthrough, the Colombian Navy recently discovered 930 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride in the Magdalena department. This find, worth an estimated 31 million dollars, has dealt a severe blow to the criminal organizations involved. This operation, a joint effort involving the Coast Guard Station of Barranquilla, the National Army, and the Colombian Air Force, prevented the distribution of 2.3 million doses of cocaine on the international illegal market.

(Read Also: Cali Mayor and Secretary Suspended Over Alleged Fair Contract Irregularities)

Thwarting Attacks on Civilians

In a recent operation in the rural areas of the municipality of Valdivia, Antioquia, the National Army successfully intercepted an attempt by an organized armed group to launch an indiscriminate attack against civilians and Military Forces. Acting on information from their networks, the Army deployed troops, secured the road axis, and blocked the terrorists’ path, forcing them to flee. The operation is ongoing to locate the members of the armed group.

The sacrifice of these 50 soldiers, the success in dealing a blow to criminal organizations, and the prevention of indiscriminate attacks on civilians are significant outcomes of the National Army’s ongoing operations. These actions will ensure the protection of Colombia’s territory and the safety of its citizens, reinforcing the bravery and dedication of its military forces.

Read More

0
Colombia Military Security
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

