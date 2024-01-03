en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Exploring Cash vs Voucher Payment Preferences Among Colombian Rural Workers

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Exploring Cash vs Voucher Payment Preferences Among Colombian Rural Workers

In a groundbreaking publication in PLOS ONE, researchers have delved into the payment preferences of Colombian rural workers. The study, combining theoretical and experimental economics, provides a unique perspective on the choice between cash and non-fungible payments such as vouchers. The investigation aimed to understand if vouchers, redeemable at grocery stores and offering protection against negative financial shocks, hold any attraction for rural workers.

Experiment Design and Findings

The experiment involved 214 participants who were subjected to a real effort task. They were then offered a choice between a guaranteed cash payment and a voucher. The voucher, though perceived as non-fungible, could potentially reduce the likelihood of a negative shock diminishing their payment by two-thirds. The value of the vouchers varied, with an expected value ranging from 88% to 123% of the fixed cash payment across different decisions.

The results were enlightening. The uptake rates for vouchers climbed from 32% to 56% as the voucher’s value became more generous. Notably, rural workers were consistently more inclined to accept vouchers than a reference group of undergrad students. This inclination suggests a unique economic behavior among rural workers that may be leveraged in designing payment schemes.

The Endowment Effect

The study revealed another remarkable finding. When vouchers were presented in descending order of value, the uptake was higher compared to when they were presented in ascending order. This effect was particularly noticeable for lower-value vouchers. This trend suggests the presence of an endowment effect, a psychological phenomenon where people ascribe more value to things merely because they own them.

Implications for Underconnected Markets

The findings from this study have far-reaching implications. They offer insights into economic behavior in rural settings, which can inform the design of payment schemes in these areas. Such schemes could encourage risk pooling and strengthen cooperative arrangements, vital for development in underconnected markets. This study provides a stepping stone to understanding the interplay between risk exposure and payment preferences, shaping the future of economic schemes in rural regions.

0
Business Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Senior Hamas Leader Assassinated in Beirut: Potential Escalation in Sight

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Navigating Uncharted Waters: The Fashion Industry’s Challenge in the 2024 Election Year

By Justice Nwafor

Barnes & Noble Education Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Prices and Financial Performance

By Ebenezer Mensah

Indonesia's OJK Leads the Charge in Transition to Renewable Energy

By BNN Correspondents

Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Jou ...
@Business · 5 mins
Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Jou ...
heart comment 0
Double Trouble: Devi’s Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night

By BNN Correspondents

Double Trouble: Devi's Donuts Burglarized Twice in One Night
The 2023 U.S. Stock Market: A Year of Significant Rebound

By Shivani Chauhan

The 2023 U.S. Stock Market: A Year of Significant Rebound
U.S. Stock Market’s Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive

By Salman Akhtar

U.S. Stock Market's Remarkable Recovery in 2023: A Deep Dive
First Trading Day of 2024: A Tale of Financial Shifts and Housing Challenges

By Salman Khan

First Trading Day of 2024: A Tale of Financial Shifts and Housing Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
9 seconds
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
10 seconds
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
16 seconds
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients
20 seconds
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
24 seconds
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in the US
26 seconds
Rightwing Backlash against 'Housing First' Approach to Homelessness in the US
DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information
28 seconds
DailyMed: The Essential RSS Feed for Drug Label Information
Skyjumper Trampoline Park: Redefining Leisure with its New Venue in Amritsar
53 seconds
Skyjumper Trampoline Park: Redefining Leisure with its New Venue in Amritsar
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
4 mins
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
16 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app