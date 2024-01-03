Exploring Cash vs Voucher Payment Preferences Among Colombian Rural Workers

In a groundbreaking publication in PLOS ONE, researchers have delved into the payment preferences of Colombian rural workers. The study, combining theoretical and experimental economics, provides a unique perspective on the choice between cash and non-fungible payments such as vouchers. The investigation aimed to understand if vouchers, redeemable at grocery stores and offering protection against negative financial shocks, hold any attraction for rural workers.

Experiment Design and Findings

The experiment involved 214 participants who were subjected to a real effort task. They were then offered a choice between a guaranteed cash payment and a voucher. The voucher, though perceived as non-fungible, could potentially reduce the likelihood of a negative shock diminishing their payment by two-thirds. The value of the vouchers varied, with an expected value ranging from 88% to 123% of the fixed cash payment across different decisions.

The results were enlightening. The uptake rates for vouchers climbed from 32% to 56% as the voucher’s value became more generous. Notably, rural workers were consistently more inclined to accept vouchers than a reference group of undergrad students. This inclination suggests a unique economic behavior among rural workers that may be leveraged in designing payment schemes.

The Endowment Effect

The study revealed another remarkable finding. When vouchers were presented in descending order of value, the uptake was higher compared to when they were presented in ascending order. This effect was particularly noticeable for lower-value vouchers. This trend suggests the presence of an endowment effect, a psychological phenomenon where people ascribe more value to things merely because they own them.

Implications for Underconnected Markets

The findings from this study have far-reaching implications. They offer insights into economic behavior in rural settings, which can inform the design of payment schemes in these areas. Such schemes could encourage risk pooling and strengthen cooperative arrangements, vital for development in underconnected markets. This study provides a stepping stone to understanding the interplay between risk exposure and payment preferences, shaping the future of economic schemes in rural regions.