Colombian Avocado Season Ends Early Due to El Niño Impact

The Colombian avocado season, led by the country's largest avocado producer and exporter, Cartama Europe, is poised to conclude earlier than anticipated due to the impact of El Nino. This climatic phenomenon has resulted in higher temperatures and less rainfall, subsequently accelerating the fruit's maturation and its dry matter content. Consequently, the avocado season is set to wrap up prematurely.

Revised Forecasts and Anticipated Demand

Initial forecasts that predicted a surge in avocado arrivals by March have undergone major revisions. The anticipated volume is now expected to be nearly halved, indicating a peak in fruit arrivals in Europe by February. The early conclusion of the avocado season coincides with religious festivities in March, including Ramadan and Easter. This overlap, combined with a reduced supply, is projected to trigger a high demand for avocados.

Traviesa Season and Cartama's Consistency

Despite these unexpected challenges, Joel Pascual, a representative of Cartama Europe, notes that the Traviesa avocado season is progressing well. Substantial volumes are now set to reach Europe in April, a month earlier than initially forecasted. Cartama has consistently ensured a 52-week supply of avocados to Europe for three consecutive years, maintaining its status as the leading exporter from Colombia for six years.

Cartama's Presence at Fruit Logistica

Both the Colombian and European teams of Cartama are preparing to attend Fruit Logistica in Berlin. They aim to offer more detailed insights into the upcoming Traviesa season. For further inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to contact Joel Pascual directly.