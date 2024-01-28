Three U.S. Soldiers Killed in Syria Drone Attack; Militant Group Claims Responsibility

In a horrific incident that has sent shockwaves through the international community, three U.S. service members were killed and over 30 injured in a devastating drone strike near the Syrian border in Jordan. The deadly attack took place at a U.S. support base known as Tower 22, which aids the Al-Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of militias backed by Iran, has claimed responsibility for this act of aggression.

U.S. Responds to Attack

U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that a fitting response will follow. The Central Command is in the process of informing the families of the fallen service members. This tragic incident marks the first time U.S. forces have been attacked in the Middle East since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated.

Details of the Attack

The drone attack, reportedly carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq, resulted in the deaths of three U.S. Army soldiers and left more than 30 service members wounded. The drone appears to have originated from Syria, marking the first instance of U.S. troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.

U.S. Policy in the Middle East

The attack has led to calls from U.S. lawmakers for a reset in Middle East policy to better protect national security interests. The U.S. has been conducting retaliatory attacks on fighters in the region. The recent attack is expected to spur greater U.S. involvement in the region.