Cordoba Minerals Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Alacran Project, Reveals Promising Financial Projections

Cordoba Minerals Corp, a mineral exploration company primarily focused on copper and gold projects, has officially filed an independent NI 43-101 Technical Report for its flagship Alacran project located in Colombia. This technical report presents the results of a detailed Feasibility Study for the development of the Alacran Project and supports the financial and operational details previously announced.

Key Highlights of the Feasibility Study

The report reveals an initial capital investment of US$420.4 million required to establish a truck-shovel open pit mining operation. Key financial projections include an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of US$360 million, indicating the project's potential profitability. Furthermore, it exhibits an attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 23.8%, suggesting a promising return on investment. The project is also expected to have a payback period of just 3 years, which is considered relatively quick in the mining industry.

Life of Mine Cash Costs and Projected Mine Life

The Feasibility Study projects the life of mine cash costs for producing copper at approximately US$2.66 per pound. This estimate provides valuable insight into the project’s operational efficiency and competitiveness in the market. The study also forecasts a projected mine life of 14.2 years, ensuring a sustained period of production and revenue generation.

Accessibility of the Report and Further Developments

The report, bearing an effective date of December 18, 2023, is now publicly available and has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), the electronic filing system for the disclosure of securities information in Canada. In addition to the filing of the report, Cordoba Minerals Corp has also submitted the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) application and received the second installment of US $40 million from their joint development partner JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd. This funding will further facilitate the development and progression of the Alacran project.