Community Honors Bishop Mario Dorsonville at Funeral in Thibodaux Cathedral

The St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, a centerpiece of religious life in the Houma-Thibodaux diocese, was a solemn tableau of mourning on February 1, 2024. The community had assembled to bid farewell to a beloved figure, Bishop Mario Dorsonville. At 63, Bishop Dorsonville had served the community for nearly a year, having been appointed the same day a year prior and installed on March 29.

A Life of Service

Dorsonville's ecclesiastical career spanned an impressive 63 years. It began in Colombia, his birthplace, where he devoted 31 years to the service of the people and the church. The next 31 years of his life were spent in the service of the Washington, D.C. community. His final year was spent in the Houma-Thibodaux area, a time marked by his joyful demeanor, sense of humor, strong faith, and a well-known love for Colombian coffee.

Remembering Bishop Dorsonville

Those who worked closely with Bishop Dorsonville have fond memories of him. Michael Robichaux, who served as his altar boy, remembered him for his humility and infectious joy. "He was a man of the people," Robichaux said. "He brought happiness wherever he went."

A Farewell Fit for a Bishop

The funeral Mass was a grand affair, attended by a hundred priests, twenty bishops, two archbishops, and two cardinals. Cardinal Donald Wuerl eulogized Dorsonville, recounting his dedication as a leader in the Catholic Church, including his work with the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops' committees.

A native of Bogotá, Colombia, Dorsonville had a significant impact on the Houma-Thibodaux diocese, which encompasses 38 churches, 11 schools, and an estimated 90,000 Catholics. Even in challenging times, such as hurricane damage in the community, Dorsonville's commitment to hope and happiness never wavered. His enduring legacy, marked by his dedication and joy, will live on in the hearts of the Thibodaux community.