In an unprecedented move, Colombia, under the stewardship of President Gustavo Petro, is trailblazing an alternative to the conventional neoliberal economic model. The South American nation is nurturing the growth of a solidarity-based economy, thereby intensifying the role of small businesses, cooperatives, and small-scale farmers within its economic fabric.

Colombia's Solidarity-Based Economy: A Fresh Perspective

The Colombian government has set the wheels in motion for solidarity-based associations of micro-businesses in eleven regions. The blueprint includes a total of 33 projects, all aimed at fostering a collaborative ecosystem for businesses. These associations, or 'circuits' as they are referred to, enable businesses to form cross-sector networks and work in harmony, thereby diluting competition and promoting mutual support.

For instance, the 'Circuit for Industry, Trade and Tourism' in La Guajira and the 'Circuit for Tourism and Renewable Energies' in Tatacoa, have already been established. Moreover, the 'Solidarity Network of Coffee' (Cafesol) in Huila is empowering small coffee farmers to operate collectively, as opposed to competing against each other.

Local Meetings and Educational Programs: The Building Blocks of Cooperation

The government is not just stopping at setting up these circuits. It is also organizing local meetings and educational programs to facilitate networking and leadership training among entrepreneurs. This initiative has not only strengthened existing cooperatives but has also instigated new cycles of cooperation.

President Gustavo Petro: A Vision for the Solidarity Sector

President Petro has underscored the strategic importance of this solidarity sector to the Colombian economy. He has expressed a vision for small business associations to receive subsidised loans. Furthermore, he aims for 30% of state contracts to be awarded to joint cooperatives rather than large companies.

This strategic shift is designed to sustain and develop small businesses through collective effort, indicating a move towards an economy rooted in solidarity principles. The social democratic magazine Kontrast.at, which reports on political events from a progressive perspective, underscores this development as a significant departure from traditional economic paradigms.