Colombian Senator Piedad Córdoba Succumbs to Heart Attack

On Saturday, Senator Piedad Córdoba of the Historical Pact passed away at a clinic in Medellín. The senator had experienced various health setbacks in the past year and in 2022, leading to intensive care unit (UCI) stays. Preliminary reports suggest she died of a heart attack at the Conquistadores clinic.

"I knew her as a congresswoman, and she passed away as a senator. A true liberal has died," wrote President Gustavo Petro on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

She was born on January 25, 1955, in Medellín, the second-largest city in Colombia, located 250 kilometers northwest of the capital, Bogotá.

Senator Córdoba, Overcoming Disqualification, Faces Health Delays in Assumption

Elected in the 2022 legislative elections after overcoming a disqualification, Córdoba faced delays in assuming her senatorial duties due to health issues. Senate President Roy Barreras traveled to Medellín to swear her in. In July 2022, she was admitted to the ICU at the Clínica del Rosario in Medellín due to a health crisis related to her blood pressure.

Córdoba Faces Legal Scrutiny: FARC Connections, Brother's Extradition, Delay Accusations

In her later years, Córdoba faced legal challenges, including her brother's extradition to the United States for alleged narcotics offenses. The Supreme Court also investigated her for potential irregular connections with the now-defunct FARC guerrilla. Accusations from her former communications chief, Andrés Vásquez, implicated her in delaying FARC hostage releases. She was also linked to Hugo Chávez and alleged Maduro associate Álex Saab.

The shadow of her FARC connections dates back to 2008 when the justice system initiated the "Farcpolítica" case based on emails found in the computer of FARC leader Raúl Reyes, addressed to a woman known as Teodora de Bolívar, a name associated with Córdoba by then-Prosecutor Alejandro Ordóñez.