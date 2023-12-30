Colombian President Advocates Tax Reform to Boost Corporate Growth, Equity

In a bold move to reshape Colombia’s economic landscape, President Gustavo Petro has announced a comprehensive tax reform proposal. This plan aims to lower the country’s corporate tax rate, currently at 35%, one of the highest globally, and increase income taxes for the highest earners. A move that, according to Petro, will foster corporate growth and establish a fair tax system. The exact figures, however, remain unspecified.

A Bid for Economic Equity

Petro’s proposed tax reform is a noteworthy attempt to address economic disparities within the country. This progressive approach aims to alleviate the tax burden on companies, thereby enabling them to expand. It simultaneously seeks to impose higher taxes on the wealthy, creating a more equitable tax system. The President, in his remarks broadcasted after the announcement, also mentioned potential exemptions for clean energy and the removal of value-added tax for tourism-related activities.

Minimum Wage Increase

In tandem with the tax reform announcement, the Colombian government disclosed another significant economic development. The minimum wage in Colombia will see a 12% hike in the following year. This increase, part of Petro’s broader agenda, is designed to stimulate economic growth and reduce income inequality.

Towards a Productive Future

Despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling, expected to reduce Colombia’s tax income by about 6.5 trillion pesos in 2024, Petro remains firm on his tax reform proposal. He has invited the business community to discuss the reform, emphasizing the potential to boost productivity and the economy. However, the proposed changes to the tax code must gain Congress’s approval before they can be implemented. In this context, Petro’s proposed economic reforms, including the tax overhaul and minimum wage increase, are seen as a step towards a more prosperous and equitable future for Colombia.