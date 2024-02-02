Colombian Mountains Reveal Geological Mystery: Crustal Root Submerges into Mantle

The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, a mountain range in northwestern Colombia, has unveiled a geological mystery. As per a new study, it has lost its crustal root, a dense portion of the Earth's crust that once served as its support system. This crustal root is believed to have sunk into the Earth's mantle millions of years ago, a phenomenon that has left geologists intrigued due to the region's unusually thin crust beneath its peaks. Typically, mountain regions are bolstered by thick crustal roots.

A Paradigm Shift in Geological Understanding

The findings, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth on January 7, challenges previous understanding. They suggest that despite the absence of a crustal root, these mountains have managed to remain erect. The study employed gravity anomaly measurements which revealed an excess of mass beneath the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. This contrasts with the expected mass deficit usually resulting from a crustal root.

Lithospheric Dripping: The Cause?

The researchers have proposed lithospheric dripping as the potential cause behind this geological enigma. In this process, the lower lithosphere, if heavier and colder than the surrounding mantle, can drip down. This displacement prompts the mantle to rise and fill the void, possibly altering the composition of the lower crust, causing more of it to sink.

When Did the Dripping Occur?

The exact timing of the dripping remains uncertain. It may have occurred as recently as 2 million years ago or spanned between 56 and 40 million years ago during the Eocene epoch. Despite the suggested timeframes, the mountains have upheld their stature. This could be attributed to additional support from the surrounding lithosphere, the upwelling mantle, or due to the Caribbean tectonic plate sliding beneath Colombia.