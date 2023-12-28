en English
Colombia

Colombia Turns Confiscated Timber into Bee Homes for Environmental Gains

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:15 am EST
In the northeastern region of Colombia, a unique environmental initiative is taking shape. The local law enforcement agencies, in an unusual yet ingenious move, are seizing illegally felled timber and converting it into shelters for bees.

This project, aptly named ‘Timber Returns Home’, has already converted 200 cubic meters of confiscated wood into 1,000 bee hives and aims to create 10,000 more in the next phase. This strategy not only addresses the rampant issue of illegal logging but also provides much-needed support for the country’s bee populations, which face imminent threats from pesticides and climate change.

Bees on the Brink

It’s a dire situarion for bees globally, with 40 percent of invertebrate pollinators, primarily bees and butterflies, facing extinction. In Colombia, the stakes are even higher where beekeeper Maria Acevedo reported losing more than half of her hives in 2023 alone. The culprits? Pesticides, specifically the insecticide fipronil, traces of which have been found in most of the deceased insects. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Colombia has announced a ban on fipronil, effective February 2024.

Climate Change and Illegal Logging: An Environmental Double Whammy

Climate change is another formidable adversary for bees. Rising temperatures, droughts, and extreme weather events have been linked to bee infertility and the reduction in nectar-bearing flowers. On another front, Colombia is grappling with significant deforestation, with 123,517 hectares of trees lost in 2022, primarily in the Amazon. It is reported that nearly half of all timber traded in Colombia is of illegal origin. The Santander environmental authority seizes around 1,000 cubic meters of illegally felled timber each year, a resource that until now was largely wasted.

‘Timber Returns Home’: A Beacon of Hope

The ‘Timber Returns Home’ initiative is a beacon of hope amidst these challenges. By repurposing confiscated timber into bee homes, the project addresses multiple environmental concerns simultaneously. It uses a resource that would otherwise be wasted while providing safe habitats for bees. It’s a step forward in the fight against illegal logging, and it contributes to the efforts to save bees from extinction. It is a model of sustainable and conscientious environmental action that could offer valuable lessons for other regions grappling with similar issues.

Colombia Sustainability
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

