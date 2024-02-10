Coastal Luxury: Regency Residence in Dún Laoghaire with Stunning Waterfront Views

A Regal Regency Residence Reimagined: Coastal Elegance in Dún Laoghaire

Advertisment

Nestled on the coastline of South County Dublin, directly opposite the esteemed Royal Irish Yacht Club, a remarkable regency residence beckons to those seeking the perfect blend of history, luxury, and coastal charm. The property, which has garnered an impressive 54,873 views on Daft.ie, whispers tales of the original Dún Leary fishing village, now a thriving coastal town.

The Allure of a Regency Residence

Steeped in history, this regal residence exemplifies the grandeur of the Regency era, boasting exquisite period features and a meticulously designed interior. The property's sophisticated façade exudes a timeless elegance that sets it apart from its surroundings. The residence's captivating charm has attracted the attention of discerning buyers, with the property last updated or renewed on 10/02/2024.

Advertisment

Offering a choice between a two-bedroom duplex and a three-bedroom terrace, the residence caters to a range of lifestyles and preferences. The two-bedroom duplex, priced at €625,000, invites comfort and sophistication with its spacious living areas and high-quality finishes. For those who desire more space, the three-bedroom terrace, priced at €1,000,000, offers an expansive and luxurious living experience.

A Coastal Haven: Where History Meets Modernity

As one enters the residence, the rich history of the property is evident in the intricate details and thoughtful design. The interior showcases the finest craftsmanship, with ornate fireplaces, high ceilings, and intricate cornicing that tell a story of a bygone era. Despite its historical roots, the residence seamlessly integrates modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and convenient living experience.

Advertisment

The property's coastal location offers breathtaking views of the waterfront, providing a serene backdrop for daily life. The residence's large windows invite the beauty of the outdoors in, bathing the interior in natural light and invoking a sense of tranquillity.

A Vibrant Coastal Town: The Heart and Soul of Dún Laoghaire

Situated in the heart of the bustling coastal town of Dún Laoghaire, the residence offers the perfect balance of serenity and convenience. The area's rich maritime history is evident in its picturesque harbour and the iconic East Pier, a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. The town's numerous cafés, restaurants, and shops provide ample opportunities for leisure and entertainment, while the nearby parks and walking trails invite residents to embrace the great outdoors.

Advertisment

Dún Laoghaire's strong community spirit is evident in its numerous cultural events and festivals, which celebrate the town's diverse heritage and vibrant arts scene. For those seeking a more active lifestyle, the area boasts an array of sports clubs, including the renowned Royal Irish Yacht Club, which is located directly opposite the residence.

Fiona Mulvey, the contact agent for the property, expresses her enthusiasm for the residence, stating, "This regency residence truly encapsulates the essence of coastal living, offering a unique blend of history, luxury, and stunning waterfront views. It's an opportunity to own a piece of Dún Laoghaire's rich history while enjoying the comforts and conveniences of modern living."

As the sun sets over the picturesque coastline of Dún Laoghaire, the regency residence stands as a testament to the town's enduring charm and timeless elegance. With its captivating history, luxurious interior, and breathtaking views, the property offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embrace the very best of coastal living.

For those who seek a residence that tells a story, the regal regency residence in Dún Laoghaire awaits, promising a lifestyle steeped in history, luxury, and the serene beauty of the Irish coast.