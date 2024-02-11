Climate Lab: A Community-Funded Journalism Initiative Tackling the Pacific Northwest's Water Crisis

In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, a beacon of journalistic integrity is rising to the challenge of addressing the region's mounting water crisis. The Seattle Times, a bastion of traditional newspaper publishing, has launched an innovative community-funded journalism initiative called Climate Lab. This new venture, born out of necessity and a deep commitment to public service, aims to tackle the most pressing environmental issues facing the region.

A New Era of Journalism: Community-Funded and Mission-Driven

The advent of digital advertising has disrupted the media landscape, with Google and Facebook dominating the market and siphoning away traditional newspaper advertising revenue. This seismic shift has led to the emergence of "news deserts" in many US counties, leaving communities bereft of local news coverage and the essential information it provides.

The Seattle Times, however, has managed to remain viable amidst these challenging times, thanks in large part to its unwavering commitment to rigorous journalism and its deep roots in the community. Yet, even this esteemed institution recognizes the need to adapt and innovate in order to continue providing the critical reporting its readers deserve.

Enter Climate Lab, a community-funded journalism initiative focused on the most pressing environmental issues facing the Pacific Northwest. The project's first story delves into the region's water crisis, a complex and multifaceted issue that demands the kind of in-depth, nuanced reporting that The Seattle Times is renowned for.

Partnerships for Progress: The Power of Collective Impact

Climate Lab is made possible through the support of four funders who share a common vision for the future of journalism and the vital role it plays in addressing critical community issues. These funders include the Bullitt Foundation, Michael and Becky Hughes (former President of Safeco Insurance), the University of Washington, and the Walker Family Foundation. The Seattle Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor for the initiative.

By pooling their resources and expertise, these partners are demonstrating the power of collective impact and the importance of investing in high-quality, mission-driven journalism. Their support enables Climate Lab to sustain and expand its climate-specific coverage, ensuring that the people of the Pacific Northwest remain informed and engaged on the issues that matter most.

A Call to Action: Investing in the Future of Journalism

As Climate Lab embarks on its mission to illuminate the region's water crisis and other pressing environmental issues, The Seattle Times is issuing a call to action for additional investors to join the cause. By supporting Climate Lab, individuals and organizations can help ensure that the Pacific Northwest remains a bastion of informed citizenship, where critical issues are addressed with the rigor and depth they deserve.

In these turbulent times, the need for high-quality, independent journalism has never been greater. Climate Lab represents a bold new model for sustaining this essential public service, one that places the power to shape the future of journalism squarely in the hands of the community it serves.

As the waters of the Pacific Northwest continue to rise, so too does the need for a journalistic beacon to guide the way. With Climate Lab, The Seattle Times is answering that call, rallying the community to join in the fight for a more informed, engaged, and sustainable future.

In the face of adversity, The Seattle Times has chosen not to retreat but to innovate, forging a new path forward for journalism in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Climate Lab, with its community-funded model and unwavering commitment to the truth, stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring importance of a free and independent press.

The battle for the region's water, and the future of its people, is far from over. But with Climate Lab leading the charge, the people of the Pacific Northwest can rest assured that their stories will be told, their voices will be heard, and their fight for a better future will continue.