'Classified: France '44': A New Chapter in Turn-Based Strategy Games

World War II, a tumultuous period that shaped the history of the 20th century, is being brought to life in a new turn-based strategy game, 'Classified: France '44'. This gripping title, set for release on March 5, 2024, is the inaugural creation of Absolutely Games, a team with a rich repository of industry experience spanning over 25 years. The game will be launched on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles, under the renowned publisher, Team17.

'Every Shot Counts' – A Unique Twist

Classified: France '44' is not just another strategy game; it introduces innovative mechanics that redefine the genre. The game features an 'every shot counts' feature, a unique twist that brings an unprecedented level of realism to the virtual battlefield. This mechanism impacts the morale of units, making them susceptible to flanking. The game's narrative, intricately woven around the historical events of World War II, places players in the shoes of the Allied Forces and the French Resistance, with the responsibility of ensuring the success of D-Day.

Pre-purchase and Editions

Eager players can get their hands on the game five days ahead of the official launch by pre-purchasing the Overlord Edition. There are three editions available for 'Classified: France '44': the Deluxe edition, which includes the base game and the first DLC; the Overlord Edition, featuring a full first season pass for four planned DLCs; and the standard edition, featuring just the base game. All preorders come with the Resistance Pack, offering exclusive content that varies by platform.

Story and Gameplay Insights

The gameplay trailer and deep dive video provide a comprehensive look into 'Classified: France '44', offering insights into the story and the unique gameplay mechanics. Players are tasked with commanding Allied special operations forces and French Resistance soldiers to carry out sabotage operations against the Nazis, across over 45 missions. Furthermore, the game includes a comprehensive mission creation tool, enabling players to create their unique scenarios and challenges.