City Splash Festival 2024: A Celebration of Dancehall, Reggae, and Afrobeats

City Splash Festival, the vibrant celebration of dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats, announces its triumphant return to Brockwell Park on May 27, 2024. Boasting an impressive lineup of acclaimed artists such as Capleton, Busy Signal, Shy FX, Iration Steppas, Libianca, and Channel One, the event promises a day filled with captivating performances, delectable cuisine, and engaging discussions.

A Symphony of Stages

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring seven meticulously themed stages, each with its distinct ambiance and sound. These stages will serve as a platform for both established and emerging artists to showcase their talents, offering a diverse and eclectic mix of music that caters to all tastes.

Capleton, the "Fireman" of dancehall, is set to ignite the stage with his fiery lyrics and powerful delivery. Busy Signal, a master of versatility, will captivate audiences with his unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop. Shy FX, a pioneer of drum and bass, will bring his infectious energy to the festival, while Iration Steppas will deliver a heavy dose of dub and roots reggae.

Libianca, the rising star of afrobeats, will mesmerize listeners with her soulful voice and catchy melodies. Channel One, the legendary sound system, will provide a nostalgic trip through reggae history, spinning classic tracks that have defined the genre.

Feast for the Senses

Beyond the music, City Splash Festival offers a feast for the senses with food and beverages from over 45 Black-owned vendors. Attendees can indulge in a wide range of culinary delights, from jerk chicken and plantain to vegan delicacies and traditional African dishes.

A creative market will showcase the works of local artists and artisans, providing a unique shopping experience for festival-goers. Additionally, panel discussions will offer insights into various aspects of the music industry, from production and performance to marketing and branding.

Celebrating Culture and Community

City Splash Festival is more than just a music event; it's a celebration of culture and community. By supporting Black-owned businesses and providing a platform for underrepresented artists, the festival aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in the music industry.

As the countdown to City Splash Festival begins, anticipation builds for a day filled with music, food, and camaraderie. With its impressive lineup, diverse offerings, and commitment to community, the festival is set to make a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of London and beyond.

On May 27, 2024, Brockwell Park will once again come alive with the sounds of dancehall, reggae, and afrobeats as City Splash Festival returns. Featuring an unparalleled lineup of artists, a smorgasbord of delectable cuisine, and engaging discussions, the event promises a day of celebration and unity. As the festival prepares to make its mark on the cultural landscape, one thing is certain: City Splash Festival is not to be missed.