Citigen: The Hidden Green Energy Marvel Powering London's Iconic Buildings

whenNestled in the historic heart of London, a stone's throw from the bustling Smithfield Market, lies an unassuming building that conceals a modern engineering marvel. Citigen, a tri-generation plant, is quietly revolutionizing the way energy is supplied to some of the city's most iconic buildings. This hidden gem is emblematic of the City of London's dynamic nature and its commitment to a sustainable future.

The Power of Citigen: A Green Energy Game-Changer

Citigen, a low-carbon heat and power provider, has been supplying energy to the City of London since 1993. The plant generates electricity, heating, and cooling through a process known as combined cooling, heat, and power (CCHP). This innovative approach reduces carbon emissions by up to 39% compared to traditional energy sources. The plant's ability to generate power, heat, and cooling simultaneously makes it an efficient and environmentally friendly energy solution.

With a capacity to produce 46 megawatts of electricity and 425 tons of chilled water per hour, Citigen is a crucial cog in the City of London's energy infrastructure. The plant's energy output is enough to power 120,000 homes and heat 1,800 commercial buildings. Its clients include the Barbican Centre, the Museum of London, and the Tower of London, illustrating the plant's integral role in the day-to-day functioning of the city.

Public Investment in Clean Energy: A Fiscally Sound Strategy

The success of Citigen underscores the importance of public investment in local clean energy infrastructure. By investing in projects like Citigen, the government can reduce long-term spending and promote sustainable development. The plant's low-carbon energy output aligns with the UK's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The benefits of public investment in clean energy infrastructure extend beyond environmental considerations. By supporting projects like Citigen, the government can create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the city's reputation as a global leader in sustainable development.

St Pancras Station Chaos: A Brexit "Direct Consequence"

As the City of London continues to forge ahead with its sustainable development agenda, it faces challenges on other fronts. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has warned of potential chaos at St Pancras station due to the upcoming EU Entry/Exit System (EES) for third-country nationals. From 2024, the EES will require passenger photos and fingerprints, leading to concerns of delays up to 14 hours.

Khan criticized the government for ignoring this 'direct consequence of Brexit', which could negatively impact London's economy and its image to tourists and businesses worldwide. Eurostar and the City of London argue that the current infrastructure, with only 24 EES control desks, is insufficient, especially during peak hours where nearly 50 desks may be needed.

As the City of London grapples with the implications of Brexit, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable development. The Citigen plant serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the city's resilience in the face of adversity.

The City of London: A Tale of Two Futures

The story of the City of London is one of contrasts. It is a city that is steeped in history yet constantly evolving. It is a city that is grappling with the challenges of Brexit while forging ahead with its sustainable development agenda. It is a city that is home to a hidden engineering marvel that is transforming the way energy is supplied to its iconic buildings.

As the City of London continues to navigate these contrasting narratives, it remains a global leader in innovation and sustainability. The Citigen plant, with its commitment to low-carbon energy and efficiency, is a testament to the city's dynamic nature and its unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. Despite the challenges posed by Brexit, the City of London remains a beacon of hope and a model for other cities to emulate.