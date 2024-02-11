Cirencester Park Introduces Entry Fee: Preserving History in a New Era

Cirencester Park, the historical 3,000-acre expanse in Gloucestershire's heart, has long been a place where time seems to stand still. Home to the Bathurst family since 1695, its verdant landscapes and ancient oaks have stood witness to three centuries of history. Yet, as of next month, a new chapter unfolds: the introduction of an entry fee for non-local visitors.

Preserving a Legacy

The decision to implement this charge is not one taken lightly. The influx of visitors over the past year, triggered in part by the pandemic's lockdowns, has put unprecedented pressure on the park's resources and infrastructure. The Bathurst Estate's team emphasizes that the primary goal is to support restoration and maintenance work, thereby preserving the park's rich heritage for future generations.

Lord Bathurst, the current custodian of the estate, shares his perspective, "We've seen an incredible surge in visitors recently, and it's truly heartening to see so many people enjoying Cirencester Park. However, with this increase comes a significant strain on our resources. This fee will help us continue our conservation efforts and ensure the park remains a sanctuary for all."

A House Divided

However, not all members of the Bathurst family are in accord with this decision. Lady Bathurst has publicly distanced herself from it, asserting that it was not her choice. This unexpected division within the family adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, sparking debate among locals and regular visitors alike.

Despite these internal disagreements, the new pass system will be implemented as planned. Local residents can claim a community pass, ensuring they continue to enjoy free access to their beloved park. Annual and day passes will be available for non-local visitors, priced at £45 and £5 per vehicle, respectively.

A New Era dawns

As Cirencester Park enters this new era, it carries with it the weight of its storied past and the hopes of those who cherish it. The introduction of the entry fee marks a significant shift, one that aims to balance the preservation of history with the demands of the present.

For many, Cirencester Park is more than just a picturesque landscape; it's a symbol of resilience and continuity. As the gates open to a new chapter, the echoes of the past continue to resonate, reminding us of our shared responsibility towards preserving such historic treasures.

The introduction of an entry fee at Cirencester Park next month signifies a significant shift in its centuries-old tradition. This decision, driven by the need to support restoration and maintenance work, has sparked conversation and controversy. Despite the discord within the Bathurst family, the new pass system will come into effect, ushering in a new era for the park.

The implementation of this fee underscores the delicate balance between preserving history and meeting the demands of the present. As the park embarks on this journey, it carries with it the weight of its past and the hopes of those who hold it dear. With careful stewardship and respect for its heritage, Cirencester Park can continue to be a sanctuary for all, a testament to the enduring power of nature and history.