Cirencester Park Introduces Entry Fee for Non-Locals: A New Chapter in Preservation and Progress

A historic shift is set to unfold in the tranquil landscapes of Cirencester Park, a cherished open space nestled in the heart of Gloucestershire. For over three centuries, the park has extended its embrace to all, its verdant fields and ancient trees whispering tales of yore to those who wandered through. However, starting March 15, the gates of this pastoral haven will usher in a new era, as non-local visitors are met with an entry fee for the first time since the park's inception in 1695.

Advertisment

Preserving the Past, Funding the Future

The decision, stewarded by the Bathurst Estate, which oversees the park's management, is poised to funnel much-needed funds into restoration and maintenance projects. As the park's popularity burgeoned during the pandemic, with an increasing throng of visitors seeking solace in its expansive outdoors, the need to preserve its natural beauty and historical significance grew ever more pressing.

The fee structure, designed to be both fair and sustainable, will allow local residents to claim a Cirencester Park Community Pass, granting them continued free access to their beloved sanctuary. For non-local day visitors, a £4 fee for adults and £2 for children will be instated, while annual passes for individuals and households will be available for £30 and £50, respectively.

Advertisment

A Divisive Decision

The announcement, however, has not been without controversy. The sentiment among locals is a tangled web of understanding and dissent, as they grapple with the implications of the change. The discord reached a crescendo when Lady Bathurst, whose family has managed the estate since 1695, publicly distanced herself from the decision, sparking a flurry of discussions in the community.

In the midst of the upheaval, the Bathurst Estate remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving the park's legacy. As the world evolves, so too must the delicate balance between accessibility and conservation, a challenge the estate is determined to navigate with care and consideration.

Advertisment

A New Chapter for Cirencester Park

As the clock ticks down to March 15, the whispers of change echo through Cirencester Park's ancient groves. While the fee may cast a ripple across the park's storied history, the underlying current remains: a dedication to preserving the natural beauty and historical significance that has captivated generations of visitors.

For those who have found solace in its landscapes, the entry fee is a small price to pay to ensure the park's enduring legacy. And for the Bathurst Estate, the new system is not only a means of funding vital restoration projects but also a testament to their commitment to safeguarding the park's future, so that it may continue to inspire and enchant generations to come.

As the gates of Cirencester Park prepare to usher in this new chapter, the echoes of history, the whispers of the wind, and the resilience of nature serve as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between preservation and progress. And perhaps, amidst the changing tides, the true essence of the park will remain as timeless and enduring as the trees that have stood sentinel for centuries.

From March 15, Cirencester Park will embark on a new journey, as it welcomes non-local visitors through its gates for the first time in over three centuries. The entry fee, a means of funding crucial restoration and maintenance projects, is a testament to the commitment of the Bathurst Estate to preserving the park's natural beauty and historical significance. While the decision has sparked controversy, the enduring legacy of Cirencester Park continues to captivate generations of visitors, as it stands as a testament to the delicate balance between preservation and progress.