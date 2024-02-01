Chitungwiza Municipality Launches Verification Process for Land Stand Offer Letters Amid Fraud Concerns

Chitungwiza Municipality has launched a three-week initiative to verify the authenticity of offer letters for land stands, responding to mounting concerns over fraudulent issuance. This action was prompted by the discovery of numerous counterfeit offer letters, some of which date as far back as 2019.

Acting town clerk, Mr. Japson Nemuseso, announced that the verification process is an attempt to curb the activities of a corrupt syndicate within the council's ranks, believed to be behind the fraudulent issuance of offer letters. Notably, Chitungwiza Municipality had previously rejected these counterfeit offer letters and reiterated the unavailability of new stands. The council was under a prohibition from issuing offer letters for a three-year tenure.

Urgent Call to Residents

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Mr. Nemuseso urged all recipients of offer letters issued from 2019 onwards to seek verification of their documents at the Chitungwiza Municipality head office to ensure their legitimacy and legal compliance. This urgent call to action follows a special council meeting held on January 23, 2024, which resolved to scrutinize all offer letters issued since 2019. The review encompasses letters for residential, institutional, industrial, and commercial stands.

The verification process is being conducted under the provisions of section 152(2) of the Urban Councils Act. In addition to this, Mr. Nemuseso advised the public to refrain from purchasing stands from third parties purporting to represent the council. He further encouraged potential stand owners to bring a site plan and other relevant documentation when seeking verification of their offer letters.