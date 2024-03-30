At the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference held in Hainan on March 28, 2024, Zhao Leji, Chairman of China's National People's Congress, underscored the importance of unity and cooperation across Asia amid global geopolitical tensions. His remarks emphasized the region's historical resilience against wars and the collective journey towards development, advocating against the backdrop of geopolitical competition, while Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunewardane highlighted China's pivotal role in Sri Lanka's port development, signaling a deeper economic collaboration under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Building Bridges, Not Walls

Zhao's speech at the BFA focused on the necessity for Asian countries to navigate the current global landscape with a spirit of mutual support and collaboration. He explicitly condemned unilateralism and bloc confrontations, urging countries to transcend outdated mentalities of zero-sum games. This vision for an interconnected Asia comes at a time when geopolitical divisions threaten to fragment international relations, making Zhao's call for unity and open economic practices particularly poignant.

Strategic Partnerships in Focus

The spotlight on Sri Lanka's partnership with China during the forum underscores the strategic depth of China's influence in the Indian Ocean. With the development of the Colombo port and other infrastructure projects, Sri Lanka is poised to become a central hub in maritime trade, enhancing not just its own economic landscape but also strengthening China's position in the region. This partnership, however, has raised concerns among other global powers about the potential military implications of China's expanding footprint in strategically crucial locations.

Cherishing Peace and Development

Reflecting on the turbulent history of Asia, Zhao Leji stressed the value of peace cherished by the people across the region. His vision for a unified, peaceful Asia participating actively in the global economy without succumbing to the pressures of trade protectionism and supply chain disruptions resonates with the broader aspirations of the continent's nations. Moreover, the emphasis on making China more accessible to foreigners for work, study, and travel signals a commitment to deeper international integration and cultural exchange.

As the Boao Forum for Asia 2024 concluded, the messages from Zhao Leji and other leaders echo a collective aspiration towards a future where cooperation prevails over conflict. The forum not only highlighted the economic potential of strategic partnerships but also served as a reminder of the shared history and common goals uniting the continent. In navigating the complexities of today's geopolitical landscape, Asia's path forward, as envisioned at the BFA, is one of solidarity, peace, and inclusive development.