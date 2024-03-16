At the Ambassador Round Table Dialogue held in Beijing on Friday, key figures including government officials, experts, and envoys discussed China's economic outlook, providing a robust counter-narrative to Western media's critical perspectives. Highlighting China's strong economic performance and promising future, participants underscored the significant achievements in GDP growth, trade, and technological advancements.

Steady Growth Amid Global Challenges

China's economy showcased remarkable resilience with a 5.2 percent GDP growth in 2023, outperforming several global counterparts despite facing international headwinds. The total imports and exports of goods reached a staggering 41.76 trillion yuan, reflecting the country's pivotal role in global trade. Notably, China's strategic initiatives such as hosting key exhibitions and leveraging its pilot free trade zones have attracted foreign enterprises and facilitated cross-border e-commerce, contributing 2.38 trillion yuan in imports and exports.

High-tech Exports and Manufacturing Prowess

As part of the "Made in China 2025" plan, the nation has ambitiously transformed its manufacturing base towards high-tech industries, striving to become a global leader in innovation. Despite challenges, China has increased its market share in high-tech goods, demonstrating a revealed comparative advantage in sectors like advanced railway systems and IT. This shift not only underscores China's commitment to technological advancement but also its crucial role in maintaining the stability of global supply chains, where its manufacturing industry accounts for nearly 30 percent of the global added value.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

While China's economic achievements are commendable, the path ahead involves navigating challenges such as deflation risks, a cooling property market, and stimulating domestic demand. The government's proactive fiscal measures, including the issuance of special treasury bonds, reflect a determined approach to support economic growth. Additionally, the emphasis on developing new, high-quality productive forces showcases China's strategic response to international tensions, particularly with the US, aiming to bolster its economic sovereignty and global competitiveness.

This comprehensive dialogue in Beijing not only highlighted China's economic resilience but also set a positive tone for future growth prospects. By focusing on innovation, trade, and fiscal policies, China is poised to overcome challenges and continue its trajectory as a leading global economic powerhouse. The discussions from the Ambassador Round Table Dialogue affirm the country's strategic direction and its potential to shape new opportunities in the global economic landscape.