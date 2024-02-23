The Year of the Dragon triggers a baby boom in China, providing a ray of hope amid concerns of population decline

Hospitals from Wuxi to Shaanxi reported an astonishing surge in births

In China, marriage is intricately linked to birth rates, as unmarried mothers face obstacles in accessing child-rearing benefits

Within the heart of China's traditions lies the Dragon, a symbol of power, strength, and good fortune

Many believe that the dragon year brings prosperity and success, prompting couples nationwide to time the birth of their children with this auspicious period

Hopeful parents aspire to have their offsprings carry the Dragon's esteemed qualities

Childcare costs, gender bias, and job challenges are cited behind the reluctance among young people to marry or have children

An increase in baby births is expected to soften the decline in population in 2024