The Year of the Dragon triggers a baby boom in China, providing a ray of hope amid concerns of population decline
Hospitals from Wuxi to Shaanxi reported an astonishing surge in births
In China, marriage is intricately linked to birth rates, as unmarried mothers face obstacles in accessing child-rearing benefits
Within the heart of China's traditions lies the Dragon, a symbol of power, strength, and good fortune
Many believe that the dragon year brings prosperity and success, prompting couples nationwide to time the birth of their children with this auspicious period
Hopeful parents aspire to have their offsprings carry the Dragon's esteemed qualities
Childcare costs, gender bias, and job challenges are cited behind the reluctance among young people to marry or have children
An increase in baby births is expected to soften the decline in population in 2024
