ZTE Ends Support for Set-Top Box Model, Paves Way for Advanced Units

ZTE Support, the technical arm of the world-renowned telecommunications giant, ZTE, has officially announced the end-of-support for the ZXV10 B710I-A36-M set-top box. A product that has served faithfully for over a decade, the set-top box will see its support concluded effectively from December 31, 2023.

End of an Era

In what marks the termination of an era, ZTE will cease to provide technical support, spare parts services, and repairs for the ZXV10 B710I-A36-M model. While the announcement comes as a blow to loyal users, the decision to discontinue support is presumably due to the product’s age and the emergence of newer, more technologically advanced models. However, users need not worry about immediate discontinuation, as the set-top box will continue to function until its hardware naturally degrades.

Continued Online Assistance

Although direct customer support services will be halted post the given date, ZTE has thoughtfully arranged to provide troubleshooting tips, solutions, and FAQs on its official website for an additional year beyond the end-of-service date. Users have the option to download this information, to be used as a resource for future reference. This, in a way, extends the product’s lifecycle, albeit in a self-service manner.

Terms of Product Lifecycle

ZTE has taken the initiative to clarify certain terms related to the product lifecycle. These include ‘End of Market’ and ‘Last Time Buy of Spare Parts’ (LBTBSP), indicating that both the production of new units and the availability of spare parts have effectively ceased. Users are, therefore, strongly recommended to upgrade to a newer model. This upgrade can be carried out directly through ZTE or authorized retailers.

Data Migration

Recognizing the diverse range of users’ technical proficiency, ZTE has laid out three different options for data migration from the old to the new set-top box. As ZTE bids farewell to the support for the ZXV10 B710I-A36-M, it simultaneously encourages users to transition to newer models, offering advanced features, thus, promising an improved user experience.