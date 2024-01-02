en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

ZTE Celebrates Year of the Dragon with Special Edition Devices

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
ZTE Celebrates Year of the Dragon with Special Edition Devices

In honor of the Year of the Dragon, as per the Chinese zodiac, tech giant ZTE has unveiled two special devices, the ZTE U50 Pro smartphone and the F50 5G portable WIFI. Both devices, launched exclusively in China, bear custom dragon pattern engravings to commemorate this auspicious year.

(Read Also: China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advancements)

ZTE U50 Pro: A Powerhouse in Your Pocket

The U50 Pro features a 2.4-inch touchscreen and is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 chip. The device supports 5G dual-mode and global roaming, making it compatible with networks in over 100 countries. This advanced smartphone also includes cutting-edge network technologies like 5G NR network carrier aggregation technology and low-frequency ENDC technology.

But the U50 Pro doesn’t just excel in terms of connectivity. It’s also equipped with WiFi 6, providing a peak rate of 3,600Mbps. It can connect to a staggering 64 devices at once and houses a hefty 10,000mAh battery with up to 27W charging capabilities. With such a large battery, the U50 Pro can also double up as a power bank.

(Read Also: China’s Commitment to Global Integration and Economic Openness)

F50 5G: Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Portable WIFI

The F50 5G, on the other hand, is an ultra-thin portable WIFI device designed for utmost portability. It supports 5G dual-mode, operates in the sub-6GHz frequency band, and offers a peak rate DL of 1.6Gbps. The F50 5G can connect up to 10 devices and can be used as a TF card reader. With these features, the F50 5G offers flexible connectivity options for any situation.

Both devices are currently available only in China, with the U50 Pro priced at approximately $226 and the F50 5G at about $70. The F50 5G is also available with various data packages. Although ZTE has not yet shared information on global availability, those outside China can only hope that these special edition devices will be available worldwide soon.

Read More

0
China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Demographic Crisis: Working Women Resist Government's Call for More Children

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets D ...
@Business · 10 mins
2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets D ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan’s Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pakistan's Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications
CNPC Takes Over Iraq’s West Qurna 1 Oilfield: A Shift in Energy Dynamics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CNPC Takes Over Iraq's West Qurna 1 Oilfield: A Shift in Energy Dynamics
2024 Begins with Majestic Sunrise over Meili Snow Mountain

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Begins with Majestic Sunrise over Meili Snow Mountain
ASML Cancels Orders from China Amidst Escalating Tech Rift

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ASML Cancels Orders from China Amidst Escalating Tech Rift
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
1 min
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
2 mins
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
5 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
6 mins
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
7 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
7 mins
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
7 mins
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
8 mins
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
13 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app