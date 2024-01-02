ZTE Celebrates Year of the Dragon with Special Edition Devices

In honor of the Year of the Dragon, as per the Chinese zodiac, tech giant ZTE has unveiled two special devices, the ZTE U50 Pro smartphone and the F50 5G portable WIFI. Both devices, launched exclusively in China, bear custom dragon pattern engravings to commemorate this auspicious year.

ZTE U50 Pro: A Powerhouse in Your Pocket

The U50 Pro features a 2.4-inch touchscreen and is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 chip. The device supports 5G dual-mode and global roaming, making it compatible with networks in over 100 countries. This advanced smartphone also includes cutting-edge network technologies like 5G NR network carrier aggregation technology and low-frequency ENDC technology.

But the U50 Pro doesn’t just excel in terms of connectivity. It’s also equipped with WiFi 6, providing a peak rate of 3,600Mbps. It can connect to a staggering 64 devices at once and houses a hefty 10,000mAh battery with up to 27W charging capabilities. With such a large battery, the U50 Pro can also double up as a power bank.

F50 5G: Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Portable WIFI

The F50 5G, on the other hand, is an ultra-thin portable WIFI device designed for utmost portability. It supports 5G dual-mode, operates in the sub-6GHz frequency band, and offers a peak rate DL of 1.6Gbps. The F50 5G can connect up to 10 devices and can be used as a TF card reader. With these features, the F50 5G offers flexible connectivity options for any situation.

Both devices are currently available only in China, with the U50 Pro priced at approximately $226 and the F50 5G at about $70. The F50 5G is also available with various data packages. Although ZTE has not yet shared information on global availability, those outside China can only hope that these special edition devices will be available worldwide soon.

