Zimbabwe’s Search for Improved Internet Services: A Race Between SpaceX’s Starlink and China’s G60 Starlink

The Zimbabwean government is currently pondering over a slew of internet service providers to elevate the country’s internet services. Among the contenders, SpaceX’s Starlink has emerged as a public favorite, with the populace pushing for its authorization due to dissatisfaction with the existing ISPs’ costly and inefficient services. However, the mystery around whether Starlink had applied for operation in Zimbabwe has been put to rest with Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirming the submission of an application. Yet, the status of this application remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Public Demand for Better Internet Services

Zimbabweans, yearning for improved internet services, have taken the initiative to create accounts in neighboring Zambia, where Starlink has been given the green light. Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba acknowledged the public’s demand but hinted that the government is also mulling over other providers. Notably, China’s G60 Starlink, a service akin to SpaceX’s Starlink, is also on the consideration list. Charamba stressed that the decision would hinge on broader considerations, including sovereignty, state security, and market competition, rather than the inadequacies of current providers like Econet.

China’s G60 Starlink: A Contender in the Race

China’s G60 Starlink, managed by Shanghai Gesi Aerospace Technology, is part of the country’s grander ambition to develop a satellite mega-constellation. The first satellite was launched in December 2023, a testament to China’s strategic interests in space and its apprehensions over foreign surveillance. This initiative encapsulates China’s commitment to securing strategic advantages in outer space and poses a significant challenge to SpaceX’s Starlink.

