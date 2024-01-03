en English
Zimbabwe’s Search for Improved Internet Services: A Race Between SpaceX’s Starlink and China’s G60 Starlink

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Zimbabwe's Search for Improved Internet Services: A Race Between SpaceX's Starlink and China's G60 Starlink

The Zimbabwean government is currently pondering over a slew of internet service providers to elevate the country’s internet services. Among the contenders, SpaceX’s Starlink has emerged as a public favorite, with the populace pushing for its authorization due to dissatisfaction with the existing ISPs’ costly and inefficient services. However, the mystery around whether Starlink had applied for operation in Zimbabwe has been put to rest with Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirming the submission of an application. Yet, the status of this application remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Public Demand for Better Internet Services

Zimbabweans, yearning for improved internet services, have taken the initiative to create accounts in neighboring Zambia, where Starlink has been given the green light. Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba acknowledged the public’s demand but hinted that the government is also mulling over other providers. Notably, China’s G60 Starlink, a service akin to SpaceX’s Starlink, is also on the consideration list. Charamba stressed that the decision would hinge on broader considerations, including sovereignty, state security, and market competition, rather than the inadequacies of current providers like Econet.

China’s G60 Starlink: A Contender in the Race

China’s G60 Starlink, managed by Shanghai Gesi Aerospace Technology, is part of the country’s grander ambition to develop a satellite mega-constellation. The first satellite was launched in December 2023, a testament to China’s strategic interests in space and its apprehensions over foreign surveillance. This initiative encapsulates China’s commitment to securing strategic advantages in outer space and poses a significant challenge to SpaceX’s Starlink.

The Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns

The Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report for 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of the economic impact of significant deliberate internet outages and social media shutdowns globally, including government internet outages in 25 countries. These outages, which spanned over 79,000 hours, cost the global economy a staggering $9.01 billion in 2023. The report sheds light on the economic repercussions of internet censorship and provides essential data on the length of time each social media platform was blocked and the total economic cost of all significant internet shutdowns in 2023.

China Zimbabwe
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

