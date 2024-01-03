Zimbabwean Exports to China Surge, Forecast to Grow Further

Trade between China and Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant surge of 39.4% to US$2.43 billion in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing the total trade volume of the previous year. This impressive growth, primarily driven by mining and agricultural exports, has positioned China as Zimbabwe’s third-largest export market, following South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe’s Rising Exports

Exports from Zimbabwe to China accounted for a whopping US$1.36 billion, outpacing imports, which stood at US$1.07 billion. These figures, presented by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, underline the increasing demand for Zimbabwean products in the Asian giant. The variety of exports span several industries, including processed foods, leather, arts, and crafts.

6th China International Import Expo: A Game Changer

The recent 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai showcased an array of Zimbabwean products and has been earmarked as a crucial event that could bolster export volumes to China even further. Zimbabwean representation at the expo comprised both government and private sector participants, highlighting the country’s commitment to promoting its goods in the international market.

ZimTrade’s Role and Future Outlook

Allan Majuru, CEO of ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s export promotion agency, stressed the importance of China as a market for Zimbabwean goods. He noted ongoing efforts to forge connections between buyers and exhibitors from the two nations. Liu Baixue, vice chairperson of the Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe, projected a rise in the variety and quantity of commodities exported to China. Zimbabwe’s citrus products, in particular, are expected to see heightened demand due to the vast Chinese market.