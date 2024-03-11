Zimbabwean Artists Yearn for Enhanced Sino-Zim Cultural Ties, Cite Opportunities in China

Since his return from China in 2022 after three years of an extended stay due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, visual artist Tafadzwa Edias Sachiwo has nostalgia for good business transactions and use of advanced technologies in China. Born and raised in Nyanga, Sachiwo's journey in the world of art began with an apprenticeship in stone carving under his brothers, leading him to become renowned for his intricate elephant figurines, among other wildlife renditions, crafted from various types of stone.

Unlocking Opportunities: Sino-Zim Cultural Exchanges

During his time in Shiyani town, Hubei province, Sachiwo's elephant carvings captured the interest of the Chinese market, sparking a desire for more structured cultural exchange programs and business trips to further explore these opportunities. "We work as a team and my opinion is highly representative of our collective power as artists that the Sino-Zim relations can be further strengthened through the arts," Sachiwo shared with NewsDay Life & Style, expressing a collective yearning among Zimbabwean artists for more robust engagement with China.

Challenges and Aspirations

Despite the allure of the Chinese market, artists like Shepherd Deve and Elvis Mamvura face challenges, from the hardiness of stones for carving intricate koi fish designs to seeking more sustainable business practices and support. The artists look towards the future with hopes for reduced raw material costs, improved confidence in the local currency, and more support from the corporate world and the donor community. This support, they believe, could pave the way for more visits and exhibitions in China, enhancing their careers and cultural ties between the two nations.

Building a Sustainable Future for Artists

Former Chitungwiza Arts Centre vice-chairperson, Winston Nyekete, and other artists emphasize the potential of the arts industry as a major employer and contributor to Zimbabwe's GDP. With a focus on maintaining novelty and creativity, these artists see the value in international exposure and business opportunities, particularly in China. Their experiences underscore the importance of cultural and business exchanges in fostering growth and sustainability in the arts sector.

As Zimbabwean artists reflect on their productive engagements in China, their stories highlight a broader narrative of potential and aspiration. These artists not only seek to bridge cultural gaps through their work but also to create lasting business relationships that benefit both Zimbabwe and China. Their experiences and aspirations serve as a call to action for more structured support, acknowledging the arts as a pivotal avenue for strengthening international relations and economic development.