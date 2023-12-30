en English
China

Zambian Ambassador Highlights the Global Impact of China’s Belt and Road Initiative

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 pm EST
Ivan Zyuulu, the Zambian Ambassador to China, underscored the critical role of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in promoting a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities in a recent interview. This statement from Ambassador Zyuulu showcases the viewpoint of a country actively participating in the initiative and spotlights the potential benefits that the BRI could bring to partnering nations, especially in terms of economic development and cooperation.

Understanding the Belt and Road Initiative

The Belt and Road Initiative is a development strategy implemented by the Chinese government that encompasses infrastructure development and investments across various countries and regions. It aims to bolster regional connectivity and foster inclusive growth and development. Over the last decade, the BRI has made impressive strides, extending its reach from the Eurasian continent to Africa, Latin America, and the South Pacific. To date, over 200 BRI cooperation agreements have been signed with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations across five continents, stimulating up to 1 trillion U.S. dollars of investment globally and generating over 3,000 projects and 420,000 jobs for participating countries.

BRI’s Impact on Global Stability and Economic Development

Ambassador Zyuulu emphasized that the BRI contributes significantly to global stability, encourages interconnectedness and interdependence among countries, and improves living standards. It responds to the challenges of a slow economic recovery, rising de-globalization, and increasing wealth inequality by offering shared development and prosperity. The World Bank estimates that BRI-related investments could help millions escape poverty by 2030, opening up a new path for all of humanity to achieve modernization and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Controversies and Success Stories

Despite some countries expressing concerns about potential debt traps, the BRI has demonstrated positive impacts in countries like Bangladesh, where Chinese investments have fostered economic growth and stability. For instance, under the BRI, Bangladesh is scheduled to receive a 40 billion package for joint venture projects, primarily in the energy and transportation sectors. Projects such as the Padma Bridge, Metrorail, and Karnaphuli Tunnel in Bangladesh, symbolize the modern-day Silk Road within the country and have been successful.

Looking Ahead: The Third Belt and Road Forum

Next week, China will host its third Belt and Road Forum, marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, with representatives from several developing countries expected to attend. This forum will provide an opportunity for these nations to discuss their experiences with the initiative and explore ways to leverage it for further economic development and cooperation.

China Economy International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

