Yunnan Province: China's Floral Powerhouse for Five Consecutive Years

For five consecutive years, China's Yunnan Province has held its rank as the country's foremost exporter of fresh-cut flowers, with an astounding export value of approximately 570 million yuan, or around 80 million U.S. dollars, in 2023. This significant volume of exports made its way to international markets through the land port of Mohan, a strategic gateway from China to Laos and Southeast Asia.

The Surge of Flower Exports

The port experienced a remarkable 39.3 percent increase in the value of fresh-cut flower exports last year, amassing a total of 150 million yuan. This surge in exports signifies the burgeoning demand for Yunnan's flower offerings in international markets, further solidifying the province's position at the top.

The Green Channel: Ensuring Freshness

The delicate and perishable nature of flowers demands special measures to preserve their freshness during transportation. Mengla Customs, a branch of Kunming Customs, has devised a 'green channel' to expedite the export process. This efficient system incorporates pre-declaration and on-the-spot inspections, ensuring the flowers remain fresh when they reach their destinations around the globe.

The Role of RCEP

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has considerably boosted Yunnan's flower exports by reducing tariffs. Most notably, it has allowed zero tariffs for flower exports entering Thailand. This tariff exemption has greatly enhanced the competitiveness of Yunnan-based flower companies, enabling them to thrive in international markets and further augmenting the province's leading position in the global fresh-cut flower sector.