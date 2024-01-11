Yok Mu-ming: The Pro-Reunification Politician Advocating for Shared Cultural Heritage

Yok Mu-ming, the former president of Taiwan’s New Party, is a pro-reunification politician who strongly believes in the inevitability of Taiwan and mainland China’s reunification. The reason for this conviction lies in the shared cultural roots that bind both regions. Yok’s commitment to this cause is evident in his active engagement in cultural activities that emphasize the common heritage. For instance, he takes young individuals from Taiwan to the Yellow Emperor Mausoleum in Shaanxi province to honor a common ancestor, Huangdi.

The Path of Yok Mu-ming

Born in Shanghai in 1940, Yok moved to Taiwan with his family in 1948. After studying medicine, he took a different path and pursued a career in politics. In 1993, against the backdrop of the pro-independence policies of the then KMT head Lee Teng-hui, he established the New Party. Despite the presence of strong “Taiwan independence” forces, Yok and his party have persistently advocated for peaceful reunification.

A Personal Connection to Reunification

Yok’s advocacy for reunification isn’t limited to political rhetoric. It is deeply personal. The cross-Strait separation meant that Yok’s family had to communicate through letters for a long time. This experience reinforced his connection to the concept of family and roots, and by extension, his belief in reunification.

Envisioning a Reunified China

Yok views Taiwan as an intrinsic part of China. He sees reunification as essential for national rejuvenation and pride. In a reunified China, he envisions a future where he can educate the younger generation about the nation’s enduring history and culture. He particularly emphasizes the importance of the family unit in Chinese society.