en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Year in Review: China’s Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative’s Decade

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Year in Review: China’s Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative’s Decade

As the curtains fall on 2023, the year will be remembered for its significant economic and cultural shifts. From the meteoric rise in China’s live concert scene to the proliferation of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) among Generation Z, and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), these three events have left an indelible mark on the global landscape.

China’s Live Concert Phenomenon

Live music has taken China by storm in 2023. Large-scale concerts and music festivals witnessed a staggering 11.45 million attendees in the first three quarters of the year alone. The spotlight shone particularly bright on Jay Chou’s summer concert in Haikou, which pulled in an astonishing 154,600 people. These concerts have not only entertained the masses but also provided a substantial economic boost to local economies. However, they have also stirred up challenges, including ticket scalping and an overwhelming influx of tourists, particularly in smaller cities.

The Rise of MBTI Among Generation Z

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, or MBTI, has become a social currency in 2023. Particularly among Generation Z, it is now commonplace for individuals to inquire about each other’s MBTI personality types upon first meeting. The MBTI’s popularity has sparked commercial interest, with products and experiences tailored to cater to different personality types. For instance, restaurant waiting areas have been divided into ‘E’ for extroverts and ‘I’ for introverts. However, this trend has also sparked concerns about oversimplification and the potential for stereotyping.

The Belt and Road Initiative Turns 10

2023 also marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its launch in 2013, the BRI has aimed to foster economic cooperation, infrastructure development, trade, and cultural exchanges among participating countries. This milestone year saw President Xi Jinping reiterate the initiative’s commitment to cooperation and common development, forecasting continued success and a promising future for global partnerships under the BRI.

0
Asia China Economy
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

By Ebenezer Mensah

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By Israel Ojoko

Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?

By Olalekan Adigun

Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon ...
@Asia · 39 mins
Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon ...
heart comment 0
Naphtha Markets Face Downturn as Crude Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Naphtha Markets Face Downturn as Crude Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Saudi Pro League Champions Mull Contract Termination; Celtic’s Furuhashi Overlooked for Asia Cup

By Salman Khan

Saudi Pro League Champions Mull Contract Termination; Celtic's Furuhashi Overlooked for Asia Cup
Semtech Corporation Faces Negative Shift in Market Sentiment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Semtech Corporation Faces Negative Shift in Market Sentiment
China Boosts Crude Oil Import Quotas by 60% for 2024: Implications for Global Oil Markets

By Muhammad Jawad

China Boosts Crude Oil Import Quotas by 60% for 2024: Implications for Global Oil Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
11 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
12 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
22 seconds
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
23 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
35 seconds
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
38 seconds
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
49 seconds
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
52 seconds
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
56 seconds
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app