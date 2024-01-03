YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Global Students

In the bustling city of Shanghai, a beacon of opportunity shines bright, illuminating the path of exceptional students across the globe. The YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme, a merit-based initiative, stands as this light, rewarding the accomplishments of highly motivated and talented pupils. The programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition for successful applicants, is not just an acknowledgment of their academic excellence but also a recognition of their leadership potential and service commitment.

Embodiment of School’s Values

The core of the scholarship lies not only in its financial support but in the embodiment of the school’s values by the recipients. Compassion, creativity, and global citizenship are the qualities that the school seeks and nurtures. Thus, it is no surprise that the recipients are expected to engage actively in campus life, contributing to the vibrant community and bringing those values to life.

Edfure Programme: An Educational Boon

A unique feature of the scholarship is the access it provides to the Edfure Programme. This initiative organizes workshops and offers educational opportunities beyond the standard curriculum, fostering comprehensive growth. JunKai, one of the scholarship recipients, credits the programme for supporting his medical aspirations. The hands-on experience he gained at the Medical Scholars Programme at Jiahui Hospital, made possible through the scholarship, has been instrumental in his development.

Leadership and Sustainability

Another shining example of the scholarship’s impact is Jaymee. Passionate about sustainability and a natural leader, Jaymee found the scholarship to be a source of inspiration during her transition to a new school. It not only bolstered her leadership skills but also fueled her passion for sustainable practices. The scholarship proved to be more than just financial support; it was a catalyst for her personal growth.

As the Western Co-Principal, Mr. Ryan Peet, puts it, potential scholars should display academic prowess, leadership potential, and embody the school’s values. In essence, the YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme is more than a financial aid programme; it’s a continuous opportunity for personal growth and self-reflection.