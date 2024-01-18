Yangtze Culture Forum: A Global Stage for River Cultures and Economies

On November 24, 2023, the vibrant city of Nanjing, China, will play host to the Yangtze Culture Forum, a global stage set for the exploration of the profound relationship between humanity and rivers. This significant event, a collaborative effort between Nanjing, UNESCO, and other partners, is designed to delve into the distinct values, challenges, and opportunities intrinsic to river cultures, ecosystems, and economies across the world.

Establishing Global Networks for River Cities

At the heart of the forum’s mission is the creation of a global network fostering dialogue and collaboration among the world’s major river cities. This initiative seeks to stimulate exchange and mutual learning in river basin areas, striving towards the ultimate goal – constructing a shared human destiny community. The forum operates under the thematic banner of ‘Flowing Rivers, Converging Future,’ tackling critical aspects like ecological conservation, economic development, and the preservation and recording of culture.

The Role of Nanjing and the Sister City Relationship with St. Louis

One of the key narratives to emerge from this forum is the unique bond between cities and their rivers, a relationship exemplified by sister cities Nanjing and St. Louis. Nestled along the Yangtze River and at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers respectively, these cities symbolize the enduring friendship and cultural exchange between China and the United States. Nanjing’s role in the Yangtze River National Cultural Park and its ambition to be a leading example of cultural and developmental transformations along the river underscore China’s progressive approach to development.

‘Exploring the Yangtze River’ – A Digital Exhibition

Running parallel to the forum, a digital exhibition titled ‘Exploring the Yangtze River’ is open to the public at the Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts in Nanjing. This exhibition, scheduled from November 2023 to January 2024, aspires to offer an immersive cultural experience centered around the Yangtze River. Showcasing the artistic talents of sixteen creators in the form of digital ink-wash paintings, split-screen videos, woodblock prints, and sound visualizations, the exhibition aims to capture the grandeur, romance, history, indigenous cultures, and living stories of China’s great mother river.