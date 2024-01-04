en English
China

Yanggyi: The Cultural Ambassador Spreading Tibetan Dance in Chengdu

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Yanggyi: The Cultural Ambassador Spreading Tibetan Dance in Chengdu

When Yanggyi, a 24-year-old Tibetan dancer, moved to Chengdu from Jinchuan county in 2014, she was just another teenager in the Tibetan community. Fast forward a decade, and she has carved a unique niche for herself as a cultural ambassador for the traditional Tibetan Guozhuang dance. Today, she is not only a renowned figure in the city’s cultural landscape, but also a cherished kindergarten teacher, using dance as a profound connection to her heritage.

Guozhuang: A Dance of Unity

Guozhuang, a term that translates to singing and dancing in a circle, is more than just a dance form for Tibetans. It is a communal activity, a way of life that Tibetans enjoy during their leisure time. This dance is a vibrant testament to the Tibetan spirit, and for Yanggyi, it is an intrinsic part of her identity.

Despite not having professional dance training, Yanggyi perceived dance as a universal language that transcends boundaries. In 2021, she formed a Guozhuang dance group that started with just seven members. Today, the group has grown in popularity, amassing 420,000 social media followers and attracting audiences across China and beyond.

Preserving Tradition, Inspiring Change

The group’s performances are characterized by the wearing of Hadas, traditional Tibetan silk scarves, symbolizing best wishes and respect. The dancers are often met with great enthusiasm and appreciation, with audiences showering them with flowers—a testament to the captivating power of their performances.

Impact Beyond the Dance Floor

Guozhuang has become a cultural phenomenon in Chengdu. Residents, such as 60-year-old Liu Rongping, have replaced their regular activities like playing mahjong with Guozhuang dance classes. Owning multiple traditional costumes, Rongping epitomizes the city’s embrace of this Tibetan dance form.

As Yanggyi looks to the future, she hopes to continue promoting Guozhuang, performing on larger stages, and sharing the richness of her culture with a broader audience. Her journey is not just about dancing—it is about preserving tradition, inspiring change, and fostering unity through the universal language of dance.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

