Xu Songsheng: Preserving the Traditional Art of Tulou Construction

In the heart of Fujian Province, Longyan city harbors a unique architectural legacy chiseled into its history by the hands of craftsmen like Xu Songsheng. At an age where most teenagers are grappling with their transition into adulthood, Xu, at 18, found his calling in Tulou construction, a distinctive architectural style native to the region.

The Art of Tulou Construction

Nestling amidst the verdant hills, Tulous are an architectural marvel with their unique round or square shapes. Built using local materials such as earth, wood, bamboo, and stone, these structures are a testimony to the ingenious use of natural resources. But more than buildings, Tulous are a living embodiment of the Hakka culture, their historical and architectural significance acknowledged globally with their inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2008.

Preserving the Art of Tiling

Among the myriad techniques and skills that Tulou construction demands, Xu places a special emphasis on tiling. The act of laying tiles may seem mundane to an untrained eye, but in the realm of Tulou construction, tiling is the most valued form of craftsmanship. It contributes to the aesthetic appeal of these structures and, more importantly, their durability. The longevity of these centuries-old structures can be attributed in large part to meticulous tiling.

Xu Songsheng: A Torchbearer of Tradition

Xu’s dedication to preserving the art of Tulou construction is more than just personal passion—it’s a commitment to maintaining this vital aspect of cultural heritage. His work is a testament to the enduring charm of traditional craftsmanship in an age of rapid modernization. By continuing to work in Tulou construction, Xu Songsheng is not just building structures; he is weaving the cultural narrative of the Hakka people into the fabric of their architecture.