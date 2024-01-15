Xizang Autonomous Region Unveils First Ski Resort: A Leap for Winter Tourism

In the heart of Southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, known to many as Tibet, the festive spirit of the snow season has been uplifted with the inauguration of its very first ski resort. Nestled at the breathtaking elevation of 4,500 meters in Lhalung Village, Maizhokunggar County, the resort is a mere 120 km journey from the regional capital, Lhasa.

Laying Tracks in Fresh Snow

For local ski enthusiasts like Tashi Doje, the resort, despite its relatively short ski runs, symbolizes a new era in regional winter sports. The resort, whose construction began in August 2023, moved swiftly from inception to trial operations in November of the same year. Its popularity surged, witnessing a peak of 350 skiers in a single day and boasting the capability of accommodating over 3,000 visitors daily.

A Boost for Winter Tourism

Given Xizang’s mountainous terrain and extended winter season, that stretches beyond six months, the ski resort is expected to become a significant attraction. Chen Jundan, the General Manager of the resort, intends to maximize its economic benefits by offering free access to children and utilizing the facility for summer camping. With the resort currently employing about 70 individuals, the majority of whom are local residents, it provides a decent monthly income to the local workforce.

Capitalizing on the Ice-Snow Economy

The opening of the ski resort is more than a local enterprise. It aligns with a broader national strategy to stimulate winter tourism in China. This strategy includes free entry to attractions such as the Potala Palace and government subsidies for tourism-related expenses. China’s nationwide push to capitalize on the burgeoning ice-snow economy has projections hinting that ice-snow tourism could potentially play a pivotal role in China’s winter tourism, generating over 1.1 trillion yuan in total income by 2025.