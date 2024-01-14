en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Xinjiang’s Winter Tourism: A ‘Fairyland’ in the Making

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Xinjiang’s Winter Tourism: A ‘Fairyland’ in the Making

Winter tourism in Xinjiang, China, is witnessing unprecedented growth, reinventing the region as a winter wonderland that travelers fondly refer to as a ‘fairyland’. The region’s captivating natural beauty, particularly during the winter, has been a key factor driving this surge in tourism. Snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes, and traditional winter festivals have become primary attractions, drawing in tourists from not only within China but also from abroad.

Government’s Promotional Efforts

The local government has recognized the potential of winter tourism as a catalyst for economic development and has been actively promoting it. Their efforts have included considerable investment in infrastructure upgrades and marketing campaigns to draw in more tourists. Upgrades to transportation networks and the development of ski resorts are among the government’s key initiatives. They have also organized various cultural events that highlight the region’s unique heritage, thereby adding value to the tourist experience.

Impact on Xinjiang’s Economy

The tourism sector has become an essential part of Xinjiang’s economy due to these efforts. It has been instrumental in creating jobs and supporting local businesses, thus leading to widespread economic benefits. The winter tourism boom also signifies a broader trend of increased domestic travel within China. As more Chinese people are eager to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures within their own nation, this trend is expected to continue.

The Bigger Picture

This trend isn’t exclusive to Xinjiang. For instance, Harbin, in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, also experienced a significant increase in winter tourism. During the New Year’s Day holiday alone, Harbin raked in nearly six billion yuan in tourism revenue. The China Tourism Academy predicts that the winter season from late 2023 to early 2024 will see traveler numbers exceeding 400 million for the first time, generating tourism-related revenue of 550 billion yuan. However, despite the boom, challenges remain. The industry still needs to improve infrastructure, strengthen branding, and innovate to sustain this growth.

0
China Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
10 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan’s recent presidential election, a closely fought three-way race that will shape the trajectory of Taiwan-China relations over the next four years. The election saw Lai securing 40.05% of the vote, marking a historic third consecutive term for Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and signaling a
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
27 mins ago
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
50 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
Motorbike Tour to Everest's North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet
13 mins ago
Motorbike Tour to Everest's North Base Camp: A Grueling 4,300km Journey through Tibet
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
18 mins ago
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
19 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sparks Opposition from Beijing
Latest Headlines
World News
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
20 seconds
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
1 min
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
2 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
3 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
4 mins
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
4 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
6 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
7 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
16 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app