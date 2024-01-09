en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Xinjiang’s Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity Amidst Rising Economic Activity and Human Rights Debates

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Xinjiang’s Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity Amidst Rising Economic Activity and Human Rights Debates

In the heart of China, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region pulsates with vibrant life, encapsulating a vision of peace and prosperity that transcends its diverse ethnic milieu. The bustling night market of Hotan, as seen in a photo from May 30, 2021, is a testament to this aspiration, a miniature cosmos of daily life in this corner of Asia.

Xinjiang’s Economic Surge

Recent trends indicate a surge in economic activities across the region. An unprecedented increase in transport at major Chinese airports in 2023, underscored by rising demand, signals a robust economy. Notably, Xinjiang and Xizang are among the regions experiencing this economic expansion. The influx of tourists, traders, and investors, coupled with the region’s own commercial dynamism, has painted a picture of prosperity in the making.

A Contentious Human Rights Narrative

However, the narrative of human rights in Xinjiang remains contentious. China asserts that the people of Xinjiang should be the ultimate arbiters of their human rights situation. This stance challenges the narratives of Western anti-China entities that criticize the country’s policies in the region. The Chinese nation maintains its commitment to the welfare of its various ethnic groups, with Xinjiang being no exception.

Witnessing Xinjiang: From the Ground

To substantiate this assertion, 15 media and think tank representatives conducted a five-day visit to Xinjiang. They observed the conditions on the ground, the traditions, the productivity, and the development of the region. Their testimonials—including those from Japanese tourists and a Pakistani journalist—highlight the peaceful and contented life of Xinjiang’s people. These accounts counter the negative reports circulating in some foreign media, exposing the chasm between propagated rumors and the reality on the ground.

The aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous Xinjiang is a sentiment held across the Chinese nation. It is a vision reflected in the region’s open-door policy, inviting the world to witness its charm, harmony, and prosperity. Amidst rising economic activity and human rights debates, the people of Xinjiang continue to shape their destiny, steadfast in their pursuit of peace and prosperity.

0
Asia China Human Rights
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
10 mins ago
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
Asian markets are charting a course towards recovery after a tumultuous sell-off early this week. Investor eyes are trained on Tokyo’s inflation data, a bellwether for Japan’s comprehensive inflation trend. A slight dip was recorded in the capital’s inflation rate in December, falling to 2.4% from November’s 2.6%, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 2.1%,
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
San Diego's Own Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
5 hours ago
San Diego's Own Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
An Uncelebrated Milestone: Kim Jong Un's 40th Birthday Amid Nuclear Tensions
7 hours ago
An Uncelebrated Milestone: Kim Jong Un's 40th Birthday Amid Nuclear Tensions
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
14 seconds
Entrepreneur Marc Burca Steps into the Political Arena as Reform UK's Candidate
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
35 seconds
Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
4 mins
Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
5 mins
Nancy Mace Hires Former Aide of Ousted Rep. Santos Amid Staff Turnover
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
6 mins
Samoa's Healthcare Crisis: An Additional 100 Doctors Needed, says OUM Dean
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
6 mins
New Hampshire AG Warns DNC of Voter Suppression Amid Primary Controversy
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
7 mins
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
7 mins
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
8 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
30 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app